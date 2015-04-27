WIPO in tune with musicians' rights for World IP Day

More than 200 events have been held around the world to mark World IP Day, which this year centred on musicians' rights, the World Intellectual Property Organization has revealed.

World IP Day, which took place yesterday (April 26), is an annual event that seeks to raise awareness about IP rights across the world.

According to WIPO, more than 245 events in 87 countries were held to honour the occasion.

This year’s theme was musicians' rights and went under the name "Get Up, Stand Up. For Music".

The day sought to raise concerns about the dangers of online piracy and how illegal downloads could negatively affect musicians' rights.

Among the events to take place at WIPO’s headquarters in Geneva was the start of a photography exhibition called "It’s always rock and roll".

The exhibition is showcasing photographs of famous musicians taken by Janet Macoska that are on loan from the US-based Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Museum. It runs until April 30.



In a statement published on the WIPO website, Francis Gurry, director general of the organisation, warned consumers “not to lose sight of creators and performers in the new digital economy”.

He said: “Is their role given sufficient value in these new systems? This is an essential question. It is essential for a vibrant culture that creators, composers, songwriters and performers are able to enjoy a decent economic existence through deriving economic value from their music.

“My message for World IP Day is, 'do not take music for granted; value it'.”

Gurry’s statement was echoed by Jean Michel Jarre, a musician and president of performers’ rights group the International Confederation of Societies of Authors and Composers.

Jarre said: “Creators need to be granted fair remuneration for the use of their creative works.

“Sustainable creative eco-systems depend on the recognition that creative works bring value to so many businesses.”

In the UK, the Police Intellectual Property Crime Unit marked the occasion by announcing that since July 2014 it has diverted more than ten million illegal download websites to an official warning page.