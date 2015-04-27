Subscribe
wipo-4-1
© WIPO 2010. Photo: Emmanuel Berrod - http://www.flickr.com/photos/wipo/5690312916/in/set-72157626528711907
27 April 2015Copyright

WIPO in tune with musicians' rights for World IP Day

More than 200 events have been held around the world to mark World IP Day, which this year centred on musicians' rights, the World Intellectual Property Organization has revealed.

World IP Day, which took place yesterday (April 26), is an annual event that seeks to raise awareness about IP rights across the world.

According to WIPO, more than 245 events in 87 countries were held to honour the occasion.

This year’s theme was musicians' rights and went under the name "Get Up, Stand Up. For Music".

The day sought to raise concerns about the dangers of online piracy and how illegal downloads could negatively affect musicians' rights.

Among the events to take place at WIPO’s headquarters in Geneva was the start of a photography exhibition called "It’s always rock and roll".

The exhibition is showcasing photographs of famous musicians taken by Janet Macoska that are on loan from the US-based Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Museum. It runs until April 30.

In a statement published on the WIPO website, Francis Gurry, director general of the organisation, warned consumers “not to lose sight of creators and performers in the new digital economy”.

He said: “Is their role given sufficient value in these new systems? This is an essential question. It is essential for a vibrant culture that creators, composers, songwriters and performers are able to enjoy a decent economic existence through deriving economic value from their music.

“My message for World IP Day is, 'do not take music for granted; value it'.”

Gurry’s statement was echoed by Jean Michel Jarre, a musician and president of performers’ rights group the International Confederation of Societies of Authors and Composers.

Jarre said: “Creators need to be granted fair remuneration for the use of their creative works.

“Sustainable creative eco-systems depend on the recognition that creative works bring value to so many businesses.”

In the UK, the Police Intellectual Property Crime Unit marked the occasion by announcing that since July 2014 it has diverted more than ten million illegal download websites to an official warning page.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Copyright
World IP Day: lawyers offer conflicting views on event’s importance
28 April 2015   Lawyers speaking to WIPR have offered differing views on the importance of World IP Day for raising awareness of musicians’ rights, two days after the event was celebrated.


Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024

Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024
Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Patents
‘It’s all about personality’: Co-counsel for Netlist on their ‘high-wire act’
6 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024

More articles

The Generative AI Copyright Disclosure Act: Congress grapples with transparency
How to score an IP win: German lawyers tackle Euro 24 challenges
Ten tips for domain managers to overcome complex challenges
Sticking cheese to pizza with glue: What Reddit's data deal tells us about AI and copyright
Why personality protections from AI will require a sea-change in the UK
A practical guide to protective letters in Spain
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
BBC sues over fake Bluey goods sold on Amazon, Walmart, Etsy