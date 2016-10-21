Subscribe
julirose-shutterstock-com-music-
21 October 2016Copyright

WB Music Corp says strip club infringed copyright

WB Music Corp (WBC) has sued a US strip club for copyright infringement.

WBC sued Tennessee Entertainment Concepts (TEC) at the US District Court for the Western District of Tennessee, Western Division on Tuesday, October 18.

The suit centres on a strip club owned by TEC called The Pony, where music was publicly performed.

WBC is a member of the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers (ASCAP).

ASCAP is a not-for-profit music rights organisation that protects its members’ musical copyright. Each member grants ASCAP a non-exclusive right to license the performing rights for its work.

In March 2009, TEC entered into a licensing agreement with ASCAP, but “failed to pay” the licensing fees as required by the agreement, according to the lawsuit.

ASCAP allegedly stopped the agreement “for default” in September 2015.

However, The Pony allegedly continued to play copyrighted music owned by ASCAP’s members including WBC without permission.

Since September 30, 2015, ASCAP has continued to contact The Pony to reinstate its licence, but the defendant has refused all of ASCAP’s licensing offers for the club, according to the suit.

The suit added that the “wrongful acts” of the defendant have caused “great injury” to the plaintiffs.

Other plaintiffs named in the suit include EMI April Music and Easy Action Music.

WBC is asking for TEC to pay statutory damages of no more than $30,000 and no less than $750 for each cause of action, costs and attorneys’ fees.

UPDATE: After publication of this story, ASCAP contacted WIPR to point out that it initiated this action, and nine other similar actions across the US.

It explained: "Each Plaintiff in the lawsuit, including WB Music Corp, is an ASCAP member, and grants to ASCAP a non-exclusive grant to license non-dramatic public performances of the copyrighted songs that they own. ASCAP, in turn, has an obligation to its members to monitor and enforce their copyrights.

"Each member of ASCAP also grants to ASCAP all rights necessary to enforce the copyrights of the musical works owned by the members, and appoints ASCAP as the members’ attorney-in-fact authorised to prosecute claims for copyright infringement on their behalf. So, while ASCAP is not a named plaintiff, it initiates and is primarily responsible for oversight of these lawsuit."

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Copyright
Carmen Electra sues strip club over Instagram ads
12 July 2019   Carmen Electra is suing the owners of a Boston-based strip club, Golden Banana, for using her likeness without permission to promote the venue.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Microsoft sued by supercomputer ‘creator’ over AI architecture
Fintech firm sues Samsung over contactless payment tech
Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
Virgin Galactic moves $46m countersuit in Boeing ‘mothership’ dispute
Sticking cheese to pizza with glue: What Reddit's data deal tells us about AI and copyright
Motorola sued over wireless power transfer tech in smartphones