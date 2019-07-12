Subscribe
shutterstock_503768959_tinseltown
12 July 2019CopyrightSaman Javed

Carmen Electra sues strip club over Instagram ads

Carmen Electra is suing the owners of a Boston-based strip club, Golden Banana, for using her likeness without permission to promote the venue.

The complaint, which was filed July 1 at the US District Court for the District of Massachusetts, said Golden Banana had misappropriated, altered and published Electra’s pictures in its adverts on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and the venue’s website.

Eight other models are also named as plaintiffs in the suit.

In the filing, Electra said she is a “well-known professional model who earns her livelihood modelling and licensing her images to companies, magazines and individuals”.

According to the filing, Golden Banana used pictures of Electra on its Instagram page.

One such image, was allegedly “intentionally altered to make it appear that Electra was either a stripper working at Golden Banana, that she endorsed the club, or that she was otherwise associated or affiliated with the club,” the filing said.

She said it is “common knowledge” in the modelling industry that hiring a model for a commercial purpose involves a methodology and process. As part of this process, the fee that a professional model will receive is negotiated by her agency.

But, Electra alleged that Golden Banana did not attempt to take any of these steps and “knowingly, and without prior consent” used Electra’s images for commercial purposes, the filing said.

Additionally, she said her career in the modelling industry places a high degree of value on her reputation, which is critical in order to maximise earning potential. As a result, she said she is selective in choosing the brands for which she models.

She said Golden Banana’s improper and illegal use of her image has caused substantial damage.

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories like this sent straight to your inbox.

Today's top stories:

EU General Court sides with Audi in TM appeal

Seoul Semiconductor in LED patent suit

Ex-Tesla engineer admits to copying source code; denies wrongdoing

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Copyright
WB Music Corp says strip club infringed copyright
21 October 2016   WB Music Corp has sued a US strip club for copyright infringement.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Microsoft sued by supercomputer ‘creator’ over AI architecture
Fintech firm sues Samsung over contactless payment tech
Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
Virgin Galactic moves $46m countersuit in Boeing ‘mothership’ dispute
Family matters: Claiming a series of trademarks in EUTM oppositions
‘It’s worth trying against the odds’: Inside McDonald’s 'Big Mac' showdown