Carmen Electra sues strip club over Instagram ads

Carmen Electra is suing the owners of a Boston-based strip club, Golden Banana, for using her likeness without permission to promote the venue.

The complaint, which was filed July 1 at the US District Court for the District of Massachusetts, said Golden Banana had misappropriated, altered and published Electra’s pictures in its adverts on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and the venue’s website.

Eight other models are also named as plaintiffs in the suit.

In the filing, Electra said she is a “well-known professional model who earns her livelihood modelling and licensing her images to companies, magazines and individuals”.

According to the filing, Golden Banana used pictures of Electra on its Instagram page.

One such image, was allegedly “intentionally altered to make it appear that Electra was either a stripper working at Golden Banana, that she endorsed the club, or that she was otherwise associated or affiliated with the club,” the filing said.

She said it is “common knowledge” in the modelling industry that hiring a model for a commercial purpose involves a methodology and process. As part of this process, the fee that a professional model will receive is negotiated by her agency.

But, Electra alleged that Golden Banana did not attempt to take any of these steps and “knowingly, and without prior consent” used Electra’s images for commercial purposes, the filing said.

Additionally, she said her career in the modelling industry places a high degree of value on her reputation, which is critical in order to maximise earning potential. As a result, she said she is selective in choosing the brands for which she models.

She said Golden Banana’s improper and illegal use of her image has caused substantial damage.

Did you enjoy reading this story? Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories like this sent straight to your inbox.

Today's top stories:

EU General Court sides with Audi in TM appeal

Seoul Semiconductor in LED patent suit

Ex-Tesla engineer admits to copying source code; denies wrongdoing