Subscribe
tostphoto-istockphoto-com-music-
13 December 2018Copyright

Virgin and Capitol claim copyright appeal win against ReDigi

Digital resale website ReDigi has lost its appeal in a copyright dispute with Capitol Records and Virgin Records.

The ruling was issued yesterday, December 12, by the US Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit.

Virgin and Capitol brought the suit for copyright infringement in the US District Court for the Southern District of New York in January 2012. Four years later, in 2016, the district court found in favour of the record companies, awarding damages of $3.5 million and ordering ReDigi to cease operating its resale service.

ReDigi is a “digital marketplace” where users re-sell lawfully purchased digital copies of goods, such as songs. Virgin and Capitol argued that ReDigi facilitated the unauthorised re-sale of their copyright-protected material.

Appealing against the district court’s decision, ReDigi argued that its business was lawful under the ‘first sale’ doctrine, whereby the purchaser of a copyright-protected product retains the right to sell, display or dispose of that product.

The Second Circuit rejected ReDigi’s argument that the service merely transferred files rather than creating an authorised reproduction. The court found that the storing of “the digital file in ReDigi’s server, as well as in the new purchaser’s device, creates a new phonorecord, which is a reproduction”.

The court also found that ReDigi’s service did not qualify as ‘fair use’ of copyright-protected material because it had no “transformative” impact on the product, but merely reproduced it.

According to the ruling, ReDigi’s replica products were re-sold in direct competition with the original creators of the work, and this outweighed any ‘fair use’ by ReDigi’s service.

This was first published on TBO.

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories like this sent straight to your inbox.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Copyright
Amazon granted second-hand digital marketplace patent
6 February 2013   Internet retailer Amazon has been granted a patent to underpin an online marketplace allowing consumers to resell digital goods, but the technology could have copyright implications for the company.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Microsoft sued by supercomputer ‘creator’ over AI architecture
Fintech firm sues Samsung over contactless payment tech
Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
Virgin Galactic moves $46m countersuit in Boeing ‘mothership’ dispute
Sticking cheese to pizza with glue: What Reddit's data deal tells us about AI and copyright
Motorola sued over wireless power transfer tech in smartphones