shutterstock-172023476-web
Photo: Twin Design / Shutterstock.com
23 May 2014Copyright

Vimeo launches ‘Copyright Match’ tool

Video-sharing website Vimeo introduced a new copyright protection tool on May 21.

The tool, called ‘Copyright Match’, will detect whether the content of an uploaded video infringes copyrighted material.

When users upload their video to the site, the tool will take a ‘fingerprint’ sample of the audio used in the work. The sample will then be sent to the database service Audible Magic, which will  compare the sample to a record of copyrighted material.

Users, however, are able to appeal against any decision that their work infringes  copyright by citing a fair use defence.

In these cases, Vimeo will assess the intended use of the material and the possible effects it will have on the market value of the existing work.

An official statement on the Vimeo website said: “Vimeo is a home for original work – not rips of movies, TV shows, music, videos and sports broadcasts. We encourage creativity and innovation, and we always want to respect everyone who expresses themselves artistically.”

Vimeo has 26 million registered users but the site is available to anyone, and nearly 170 million people view its videos online each month.

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

