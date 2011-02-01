Viacom aims to take down YouTube

Viacom has appealed the summary judgment awarded to online video-sharing site YouTube as it bids to halt copyright infringement on the website.

The entertainment company filed its appeal with the US Federal Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit in December 2010.

Viacom believes that YouTube should not benefit from the safe harbour provisions of the Digital Millennium Copyright Act (DMCA), as Judge Louis Stanton of the US District Court for the Southern District of New York held in June 2010.

Several amicus briefs have also been filed by guilds, musicians, newspapers, magazines, technology companies, music companies, content distributors, trade associations, think tanks and law professors in support of Viacom.

According to Viacom, the lower court’s interpretation of §512(c)(1)(A) of the DMCA is incorrect.

YouTube should not benefit from this safe harbour if it has “actual knowledge” of infringing videos or is “aware of facts or circumstances from which infringing activity is apparent” and then fails to act “expeditiously to remove” the infringing material.

In June 2010, Judge Stanton stated that YouTube was “generally aware of ” and “welcomed” the copyright-infringing videos on its website, but YouTube was still awarded summary judgment.

The district court required YouTube to know of specific and identifiable infringements, including the work’s individual URL address that specifies its location on the website, for it to lose the protection of the act’s safe harbour.

According to Viacom, the website only receives this information when Viacom issues it with take-down notices. It added: “[This] disqualifying awareness...is manifestly contrary to the text, structure, and history of [the act].”

In a statement, Viacom said: “In enacting the DMCA, [US] Congress expressly sought to achieve a balance between protecting content and encouraging the development of new forms of online distribution.”

“The intentional theft of copyrighted works not only undermines that balance; it destroys the value of the very works Congress sought to protect along with the businesses of online distributors who honestly comply with the law.”

A YouTube spokesperson said: “We regret that Viacom continues to drag out this case. The court here, like every other court to have considered the issue, correctly ruled that the law protects online services like YouTube, which remove content when notified by the copyright holder that it is unauthorised. We will strongly defend the court’s decision on appeal.”