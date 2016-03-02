Subscribe
2 March 2016

Venable adds partner in San Francisco

US law firm Venable has hired Susan Hollander as a partner in the firm’s intellectual property practice in San Francisco.

Hollander joins from law firm K&L Gates, and has experience in copyright, trademark and unfair competition matters.

She has represented clients in the entertainment, internet and technology industries.

Joining her are Jocelyn Belloni as a counsel, and Sharoni Finkelstein as an associate, who are also from K&L Gates.

James Nelson, partner-in-charge of the firm’s San Francisco office, said: “Susan is a renowned IP litigator. She and her team know and understand what it takes to protect high-profile brands. They are a fantastic addition to our national IP practice.”

