US to hold first DMCA review meeting

The US Department of Commerce will host the first of several discussions on improving the Digital Millennium Copyright Act (DMCA) on March 20.

Led by the department’s Internet policy task force, the meeting will be held at the headquarters of the US Patent and Trademark Office in Alexandria, Virginia. More meetings will follow.

In July 2013, as part of wider review of digital copyright, a government Green Paper called for talks on improving the DMCA, which requires website owners to remove copyright-infringing content.

Rights holders are expected to attend the meetings.