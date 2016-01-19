Subscribe
niroworld-shutterstock-com-1
19 January 2016Copyright

US Supreme Court to review attorneys’ fee awards in copyright cases

Publisher John Wiley & Sons and a graduate from Cornell University are heading back to the US Supreme Court after a writ concerning the standard for awarding attorneys’ fees in copyright cases was granted.

Supap Kirtsaeng complained there is a “circuit split” over the issue and requested that the Supreme Court define what the “appropriate standard for awarding attorneys’ fees” is under section 505 of the Copyright Act.

The Supreme Court confirmed on Friday, January 15, that it will hear the case.

In 2013, the Supreme Court ruled that Kirtsaeng’s business was protected under the first sale doctrine.

Kirtsaeng’s business involves re-selling Wiley’s books. The books were originally sold by Wiley outside the US but Kirtsaeng sold them within the US on eBay and placed a higher price on them.

But returning to the US Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit, Kirtsaeng’s request for attorneys’ fees was rejected on the grounds that Wiley’s copyright claim was “objectively reasonable”.

Kirtsaeng subsequently filed a writ of certiorari in September. He argued that if the case was litigated in other federal appeals courts his claim for attorneys’ fees would have succeeded.

“Unlike other circuits, the second circuit places ‘substantial weight’ on whether the losing party’s claim defence was objectively reasonable ... The second circuit’s emphasis on objective unreasonableness is not grounded in the fee provision of the US Copyright Act.

“Instead, it originates in a rule from a bygone era, long rejected by this court, that fee awards in copyright cases, especially for prevailing defendants, should be a rare punishment against plaintiffs who brought frivolous, baseless, or unreasonable lawsuits,” Kirtsaeng argued.

In response, Wiley said that the Copyright Act provides room for a district court under its own “discretion” to determine when to award attorneys’ fees.

Wiley criticised Kirtsaeng’s “exaggerated descriptions of differences with other circuits” and stated that the objective reasonable standard is one that “every circuit emphasises”.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Copyright
Supreme Court delivers landmark Kirtsaeng copyright verdict
20 March 2013   The US Supreme Court has delivered its verdict in Kirtsaeng v. John Wiley & Sons, ruling that legally purchased textbooks and other goods can be re-sold online and in discount stores without infringing US copyright law.
Copyright
Arts organisation wades into Kirtsaeng v John Wiley dispute
1 April 2016   A company that provides arts-related legal aid and volunteer programmes has stepped into a forthcoming US Supreme Court battle centring on whether attorneys’ fees should be awarded in a renowned copyright case.
Copyright
SCOTUS sets rules for attorneys’ fees in copyright cases
16 June 2016   The US Supreme Court has today clarified when judges should award attorneys’ fees in copyright cases, saying that although “objective reasonableness” carries weight, courts must view cases on “their own terms”.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Microsoft sued by supercomputer ‘creator’ over AI architecture
Fintech firm sues Samsung over contactless payment tech
Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
Virgin Galactic moves $46m countersuit in Boeing ‘mothership’ dispute
Sticking cheese to pizza with glue: What Reddit's data deal tells us about AI and copyright
Motorola sued over wireless power transfer tech in smartphones