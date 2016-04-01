Subscribe
modern-meta-photography-shutterstock-com
1 April 2016Copyright

Arts organisation wades into Kirtsaeng v John Wiley dispute

A company that provides arts-related legal aid and volunteer programmes has stepped into a forthcoming US Supreme Court battle centring on whether attorneys’ fees should be awarded in a renowned copyright case.

In an amicus brief filed at the court on Wednesday, March 30, Volunteer Lawyers for the Arts has thrown its weight behind publisher John Wiley & Sons in its dispute with Supap Kirtsaeng, a graduate from Cornell University.

The case, Kirtsaeng v John Wiley, centres on a 2013 Supreme Court ruling that saw Kirtsaeng cleared of copyright infringement under the first sale doctrine.

Kirtsaeng had been re-selling copies of John Wiley-published books on eBay that his relatives had bought at reduced prices abroad.

The dispute went all the way up to the Supreme Court after both a district court and the US Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit found in favour of John Wiley.

But in 2013 the Supreme Court ruled that legally purchased textbooks and other goods can be re-sold online and in discount stores without infringing US copyright law, and sent the case back to the second circuit.

When the dispute returned to the second circuit, Kirtsaeng’s request for attorneys’ fees was rejected on the grounds that Wiley’s copyright claim was “objectively reasonable”.

Kirtsaeng then filed another writ of certiorari to the Supreme Court. He argued that if the case was litigated in other federal appeals courts, his claim for attorneys’ fees would have succeeded.

In response, John Wiley said that the Copyright Act provides room for a district court to determine when to award attorneys’ fees under its own discretion.

The Supreme Court confirmed in January that it will hear the case.

David Leichtman, partner at law firm Robins Kaplan, who wrote the brief on behalf of VLA said: “In its brief, VLA describes the experience of its artist clients with close cases under the Copyright Act, and argues against petitioner’s view that close cases necessarily warrant an award of fees.

“The brief also points out that pro bono representation should not be used to deny an award of fees in deserving cases, and should be a neutral factor in the analysis.”

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Copyright
Supreme Court delivers landmark Kirtsaeng copyright verdict
20 March 2013   The US Supreme Court has delivered its verdict in Kirtsaeng v. John Wiley & Sons, ruling that legally purchased textbooks and other goods can be re-sold online and in discount stores without infringing US copyright law.
Copyright
US Supreme Court to review attorneys’ fee awards in copyright cases
19 January 2016   Publisher John Wiley & Sons and a graduate from Cornell University are heading back to the US Supreme Court after a writ concerning the standard for awarding attorneys’ fees in copyright cases was granted.
Copyright
SCOTUS sets rules for attorneys’ fees in copyright cases
16 June 2016   The US Supreme Court has today clarified when judges should award attorneys’ fees in copyright cases, saying that although “objective reasonableness” carries weight, courts must view cases on “their own terms”.


Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024

Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024
Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Patents
‘It’s all about personality’: Co-counsel for Netlist on their ‘high-wire act’
6 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024

More articles

Virgin Galactic can use contested trade secrets to develop ‘mothership’
Appeals court vacates $10m shrimp trade secrets case as stand-in judge 'lacked authority'
Big tech and banks named in authentication technology suit
The Generative AI Copyright Disclosure Act: Congress grapples with transparency
Tesla’s $1bn secrets suit exposes potholes for electric vehicle makers
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
Supreme Court rules ‘Trump Too Small’ trademark violates Lanham Act
Oura tells Texas court not to stay smart ring lawsuit pending ITC investigation