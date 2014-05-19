Subscribe
shutterstock-189142580-web
Photo: rmnoa357 / Shutterstock.com
20 May 2014Copyright

US Supreme Court gives green light to Raging Bull case

The US Supreme Court has ruled that the daughter of a deceased writer can take film studio Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM) to court for a second time to claim the film Raging Bull infringes her copyright.

The court said yesterday, May 19, that Paula Petrella, daughter of Frank Petrella, could pursue the litigation against MGM.

Petrella’s case, which failed at both district and appeals courts, centres on two screenplays and a book detailing the life of boxer Jake La Motta.

After retiring from boxing, La Motta collaborated with his friend Frank Petrella to produce the works.

It was these, said Paula Petrella, which formed the basis for the 1980 award-winning film directed by Martin Scorsese and starring Robert De Niro.

Petrella claimed she renewed the copyright to her father's work after its initial 28-year term expired in 1991.

Despite exchanging a series of letters with MGM since 1998, it was not until 2009 that she filed a lawsuit.

However, the claim was rejected by a lower court judge due to the doctrine of laches, which prohibits delayed lawsuits that have a prejudicial effect on defendants.

That decision was backed by the US Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit.

In October last year, Petrella asked the Supreme Court to reinstate the case, which it agreed to in yesterday’s decision by 6-3.

Andy Baum, partner at Foley & Lardner in New York, said it “on balance” was a bad decision for Hollywood, which “now has no laches defence against suits brought decades after a motion picture or song is first released”.

In the judgment, Justice Ruth Ginsburg wrote that the Copyright Act's bar on lawsuits more than three years after a claim had arisen could not bar the case from being heard because Petrella was alleging “ongoing” infringement.

The case will now return to a lower court, where both arguments will be heard again.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Copyright
Raging Bull copyright dispute settled
8 April 2015   The daughter of a deceased writer has settled a long-running dispute with film company MGM Studios over the copyright to the film Raging Bull.


Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024

Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024
Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Patents
‘It’s all about personality’: Co-counsel for Netlist on their ‘high-wire act’
6 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024

More articles

Virgin Galactic can use contested trade secrets to develop ‘mothership’
Appeals court vacates $10m shrimp trade secrets case as stand-in judge 'lacked authority'
Big tech and banks named in authentication technology suit
The Generative AI Copyright Disclosure Act: Congress grapples with transparency
Tesla’s $1bn secrets suit exposes potholes for electric vehicle makers
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
Supreme Court rules ‘Trump Too Small’ trademark violates Lanham Act
Oura tells Texas court not to stay smart ring lawsuit pending ITC investigation