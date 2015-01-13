Subscribe
13 January 2015Copyright

US Supreme Court asks for government’s view in Oracle v Google case

The US Supreme Court has sought help from a government official concerning whether it should hear a long-running copyright case between Oracle and Google.

The court asked for the opinion of the solicitor general, an official who expresses the views of the US federal government at the Supreme Court. The current solicitor general is Donald Verrilli, who was nominated by President Barack Obama and approved by the US Senate in 2011.

In October, Google asked the US Supreme Court to review a decision made by the US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit that Google infringed certain copyright protecting computer software owned by Oracle.

The US Supreme Court has so far not confirmed whether it will hear the case.

The case centres on 37 application programming interfaces (APIs) used in the Java computer program. Oracle took ownership of Java after it acquired technology company Sun Microsystems for $7.4 billion in 2010.

In its petition to the Supreme Court, Google argued that the ruling against it would have major implications for technology businesses because “early computer companies could have blocked vast amounts of technological development by claiming 95-year copyright monopolies over the basic building blocks of computer design”.

Oracle originally filed a claim in 2010 stating that Google’s Android operating system used for mobile phones had infringed its patents and copyright. It requested $1 billion in damages.

The US District Court for the Northern District of California dismissed the patent infringement side of the case but was undecided on whether the APIs are eligible for copyright protection.

The question surrounding copyright protection for APIs was then sent to the US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit, which ruled last May that they are copyrightable and that Google did infringe Oracle’s copyright.

Neither Oracle nor Google responded immediately to a request for comment.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Copyright
Google takes Oracle fight to Supreme Court
9 October 2014   Google has asked the US Supreme Court to resolve a long-running dispute against database maker Oracle about whether computer code can be protected by copyright.
Copyright
Oracle v Google: US government says Supreme Court should not hear case
27 May 2015   Google has been a dealt a blow in its copyright battle with Oracle after the US government said that the country’s Supreme Court should deny the search company’s petition to hear the dispute.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Microsoft sued by supercomputer ‘creator’ over AI architecture
Fintech firm sues Samsung over contactless payment tech
Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
Virgin Galactic moves $46m countersuit in Boeing ‘mothership’ dispute
Sticking cheese to pizza with glue: What Reddit's data deal tells us about AI and copyright
Motorola sued over wireless power transfer tech in smartphones