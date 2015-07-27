Subscribe
jiri-flogel-shutterstock-com-2
27 July 2015Copyright

US state of Georgia sues activist for re-publishing annotated laws

The US state of Georgia has sued a political activist for copyright infringement after he allegedly uploaded and distributed copies of its annotated laws online.

In a lawsuit filed last Tuesday, July 21, at the US District Court for the Northern District of Georgia, the state claimed that copies of the Official Code of Georgia Annotated (OCGA) uploaded by Carl Malamud infringe its copyright.

The OCGA is the compendium of all laws in the US state of Georgia. The state, which owns the copyright to all the works, has a deal with publisher LexisNexis to produce them. LexisNexis has not been named as a co-plaintiff in the lawsuit.

Although Georgia’s legal code is available to the public, the state charges for the OCGA.

In 2013, Malamud allegedly started producing and distributing his own copies of the OCGA, both online and through USB pens, which he sent to various institutions.

Malamud scanned the works and made copies available on the websites publicresource.org, law.resource.org and bulk.resource.org, according to the complaint.

He has previously attracted support for his actions. A crowdfunding campaign set up in 2014 raised just over $3,000—the amount Malamud said was necessary to finance the project.

Malamud has also raised money for similar campaigns in other states including Washington, DC, Idaho and Mississippi.

In January 2014, Malamud spoke at a US House of Representatives’ Judiciary Committee hearing, where he argued that Congress should amend copyright law to state that “edicts of government have no copyright because such court opinions, statutes, regulations, and other pronouncements of general applicability belong to the people”.

In its complaint, the state of Georgia argued that Malamud profits from his scheme through the website yeswescan.org, which asks for donations from supporters, as well as through the crowdfunding campaign.

“Defendant is employing a deliberate strategy of copying and posting large document archives such as the OCGA in order to force the state of Georgia to provide the OCGA in an electronic format acceptable to defendant. Malamud has indicated that this type of strategy has been a successful form of ‘terrorism’ that he has employed in the past to force government entities to publish documents on Malamud’s terms,” the complaint said.

It added: “Consistent with its strategy of terrorism, defendant freely admits to the copying and distribution of massive numbers of plaintiff’s copyrighted annotations.”

Malamud told WIPR: “As copyright is asserted by the state for the OCGA and because it is the only official and definitive statement in the codified statutes of the state, we believe that the OCGA falls under longstanding public policy in the US that the law has no copyright.”

Ross Dannenberg, shareholder at law firm Banner & Witcoff, said that "laws, including annotated versions, must be available to be widely disseminated".

But he said there is an important distinction between "state" and "private publishers" whereby if the state provides annotations they should be in the public domain, but if private parties do then the works should be protected under US copyright law.

Anthony Askew, partner at law firm Meunier Carlin & Curfman and representing the state of Georgia, had not responded to a request for comment at the time of publication but we will update the story should he get in touch.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Copyright
SCOTUS to rule on copyright protection for annotated legal texts
25 June 2019   The US Supreme Court is to decide whether states can hold copyright protection on annotated codes of law, in the case Georgia v Public.Resource.Org.


Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024

Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024
Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Patents
‘It’s all about personality’: Co-counsel for Netlist on their ‘high-wire act’
6 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024

More articles

Virgin Galactic can use contested trade secrets to develop ‘mothership’
Appeals court vacates $10m shrimp trade secrets case as stand-in judge 'lacked authority'
Big tech and banks named in authentication technology suit
The Generative AI Copyright Disclosure Act: Congress grapples with transparency
Tesla’s $1bn secrets suit exposes potholes for electric vehicle makers
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
Supreme Court rules ‘Trump Too Small’ trademark violates Lanham Act
Oura tells Texas court not to stay smart ring lawsuit pending ITC investigation