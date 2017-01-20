Subscribe
tupungato-shutterstock-inc-capitol-building-
20 January 2017Copyright

US music association addresses copyright concerns in letter to Congress

US-based music advocacy group MusicFirst has written a letter to Congress outlining copyright concerns for “thousands” of musicians and recording artists in the country.

MusicFirst sent the letter on Wednesday, January 18, on behalf of “the thousands of American musicians, recording artists, managers, music businesses and performance rights advocates in every state who comprise the MusicFirst coalition”.

The music advocacy group was founded in 2007 and works to ensure artists get paid fairly for their work. Founding members include the American Association of Independent Music, the Recording Academy and the Recording Industry Association of America.

MusicFirst said that it has worked “across party lines” in both chambers of Congress to strengthen and improve US law, but that “there are a number of areas where the law does not dictate market-based compensation for artists and creators”.

The new Congress has a “unique opportunity” to address these longstanding concerns with “straightforward solutions”, said the letter.

MusicFirst argued that terrestrial radio must join every other platform in the country that “builds a business delivering copyrighted content, and compensate artists for their music”.

“The imaginary argument that radio ‘compensates’ artists by promoting them in the era of social media, digital services and 24-hour entertainment news doesn’t hold up anymore,” claimed the association.

It added that “big radio” makes billions by playing (predominantly older) music.

“In any other market-based arrangement they would have to compensate the owner of that music at market rate. Congress can very easily fix this,” the letter said.

MusicFirst added that radio stations are asking Congress to sign a House of Representatives resolution, which is “supported by old facts and crony capitalist logic, stating that big corporate radio should never pay for its only input—music”.

The music group asked Congress not to be part of this “controversial resolution”—the Local Radio Freedom Act—as it is “seeking to tie the hands” of the House Judiciary Committee, which has been “working very hard to find consensus market-based solutions to this issue for several years”.

A House resolution is a legislative proposal that requires approval of both the House and Senate, as well as the president, to become law.

The music advocacy group then addressed federal copyright law, which in the US doesn’t cover works made before February 15, 1972.

“It’s an inexplicable anomaly in federal law that even the Library of Congress can’t explain. So, most music from before 1972 is not compensated for when it is played on digital radio, satellite radio and, obviously, terrestrial radio,” explained the association.

MusicFirst then added that nearly every music service in the US has discovered this anomaly, so the services don’t pay for pre-1972 music. “Simple legislation will address this,” the association said.

President-elect Donald Trump is due to be inaugurated in Washington, DC today, January 20.

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories like this sent straight to your inbox.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Copyright
Trump victory: ‘wait and see’ for IP position
10 November 2016   After Donald Trump’s presidential election win, one lawyer said it is premature to speculate on the president-elect’s approach to IP rights, while another hoped Trump would appoint a “knowledgeable” director of the US Patent and Trademark Office.
Copyright
IP blueprint outlined for Trump era
13 December 2016   A blueprint for the work on intellectual property enforcement to be carried over the next three years in the US was published yesterday.
Copyright
Copyright Alliance urges Trump to enhance piracy fight
25 January 2017   The Copyright Alliance, an organisation representing more than 1.8 million creators and 13,000 organisations, has urged US President Donald Trump to enhance piracy laws and protect copyright.


Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024

Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024
Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Patents
‘It’s all about personality’: Co-counsel for Netlist on their ‘high-wire act’
6 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024

More articles

Virgin Galactic can use contested trade secrets to develop ‘mothership’
Appeals court vacates $10m shrimp trade secrets case as stand-in judge 'lacked authority'
Big tech and banks named in authentication technology suit
The Generative AI Copyright Disclosure Act: Congress grapples with transparency
Tesla’s $1bn secrets suit exposes potholes for electric vehicle makers
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
Supreme Court rules ‘Trump Too Small’ trademark violates Lanham Act
Oura tells Texas court not to stay smart ring lawsuit pending ITC investigation