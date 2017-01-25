Subscribe
gral-shutterstock-com-trump-
25 January 2017Copyright

Copyright Alliance urges Trump to enhance piracy fight

The Copyright Alliance, an organisation representing more than 1.8 million creators and 13,000 organisations, has urged US President Donald Trump to enhance piracy laws and protect copyright.

In a statement published on Monday, January 23, the alliance asked Trump to stand with American creators and innovators by “promoting and preserving the value of copyright in the US and abroad”.

In a letter to the president, Keith Kupferschmid, president of the Copyright Alliance, said that few presidents have had a more “sizeable and diverse” copyright portfolio than Trump.

“Your experiences as a businessman have afforded you insights into the value and importance of copyright, and how copyright protections help drive the US economy and create millions of well-paying jobs and small businesses,” he said.

But he added that the prevalence of piracy is a blight on the US economy and culture, and urged Trump to enhance the protections afforded to creative communities, rather than diluting them.

“Weakening copyright or making it harder for creators and small businesses to obtain or maintain their protections weakens the value proposition for creators and small businesses, and may result in fewer jobs in the copyright industries,” said Kupferschmid.

According to the alliance, the core copyright industries added $1.2 trillion to the US GDP in 2015, employing nearly 5.5 million people.

It added that the growth within core copyright industries surpasses the average growth rate for other industries.

Between 2012 and 2015, those industries grew at a rate of more than 127% greater than the remainder of the economy, according to the Copyright Alliance.

“These statistics further prove that a strong copyright system that rewards creativity and discourages piracy is essential to a healthy and vibrant economy,” Kupferschmid added.

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories like this sent straight to your inbox.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Copyright
US music association addresses copyright concerns in letter to Congress
20 January 2017   US-based music advocacy group MusicFirst has written a letter to Congress outlining copyright concerns for “thousands” of musicians and recording artists in the country.


Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024

Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024
Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Patents
‘It’s all about personality’: Co-counsel for Netlist on their ‘high-wire act’
6 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024

More articles

Virgin Galactic can use contested trade secrets to develop ‘mothership’
Appeals court vacates $10m shrimp trade secrets case as stand-in judge 'lacked authority'
Big tech and banks named in authentication technology suit
The Generative AI Copyright Disclosure Act: Congress grapples with transparency
Tesla’s $1bn secrets suit exposes potholes for electric vehicle makers
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
Supreme Court rules ‘Trump Too Small’ trademark violates Lanham Act
Oura tells Texas court not to stay smart ring lawsuit pending ITC investigation