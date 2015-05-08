Subscribe
3dagentur-shutterstock-com
3DAgentur / Shutterstock.com
8 May 2015Copyright

US court rejects Led Zeppelin’s attempt to dismiss Stairway to Heaven case

A US judge has tossed out rock band Led Zeppelin’s attempt to dismiss a copyright claim over its 1970s hit “Stairway to Heaven” before the case goes to trial.

Judge Juan Sanchez at the US District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania rejected Led Zeppelin’s bid to dismiss the case on Wednesday (May 6), but granted the band’s request to change the location of the trial.

Led Zeppelin had asked that either the case be dismissed or that the location be changed to the US District for the Central District of California, where it would be able to call on more witnesses.

The dispute concerns a claim by Michael Skidmore filed on behalf of the late Randy Craig, the founder of rock-band Spirit. Skidmore claimed that “Stairway to Heaven” infringes the copyright of Spirit’s song “Taurus”.

Skidmore is a trustee of the Randy Craig Wolfe Trust, an organisation set up by Craig, whose stage name was Randy California.

“Taurus” is a two-and-a-half minute instrumental and features on Spirit’s 1968 self-titled debut album.

Spirit claimed that Led Zeppelin became familiar with the song when the band was supporting them in various performances across the US in the 1960s.

In 1997, California reportedly told music magazine Listener that he thought “Stairway to Heaven” was a “rip off” of Taurus. He died later that year.

Skidmore filed the claim on behalf of California at the Pennsylvania court in May last year.

He requested that the court rule that the infringement was wilful and demanded that Led Zeppelin pay his legal costs.

Skidmore also requested that California be credited as a writer of the song.

Warner Music Group and Atlantic Recording Corporation, Led Zeppelin’s record labels, have also been named as defendants in the lawsuit.

The case will now be heard at the California district court but Sanchez did not give an indication when the trial will start.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Copyright
Led Zeppelin dispirited by copyright lawsuit
21 May 2014   Rock band Led Zeppelin is facing a copyright lawsuit over its hit Stairway to Heaven.
Copyright
Led Zeppelin to face ‘Stairway to Heaven’ copyright case
12 April 2016   A US court has ruled that the founders of rock band Led Zeppelin must face a jury trial to determine whether the band’s most famous song “Stairway to Heaven” infringed copyright belonging to a band called Spirit.
Copyright
Led Zeppelin in court for ‘Stairway to Heaven’ copyright case
15 June 2016   Two members of rock band Led Zeppelin have appeared at a Los Angeles court to deny claims that their hit song “Stairway to Heaven” infringed copyright.


Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024

Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024
Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Patents
‘It’s all about personality’: Co-counsel for Netlist on their ‘high-wire act’
6 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024

More articles

Virgin Galactic can use contested trade secrets to develop ‘mothership’
Appeals court vacates $10m shrimp trade secrets case as stand-in judge 'lacked authority'
Big tech and banks named in authentication technology suit
The Generative AI Copyright Disclosure Act: Congress grapples with transparency
Tesla’s $1bn secrets suit exposes potholes for electric vehicle makers
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
Supreme Court rules ‘Trump Too Small’ trademark violates Lanham Act
Oura tells Texas court not to stay smart ring lawsuit pending ITC investigation