Subscribe
rawpixel-shutterstock-com-18-copyright
5 August 2016Copyright

US Copyright Office wades into set-top box row

The US Copyright Office has backed a group of cable television companies in their fight against proposals to free up the set-top box market.

Proposals outlined by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) would see customers able to choose devices and apps on which to watch television rather than being forced to use individual cable companies’ boxes.

Currently TV customers in the US have to pay a subscription to choose a set-top box provided for by a cable or broadcasting company.

Comcast and other cable companies including AT&T feared the plans would open the door to copyright violations and, in a letter sent to the FCC on Wednesday, August 3, the Copyright Office also criticised the plans.

Maria Pallante, US register of copyrights, said the rule would “seem to take a valuable good—bundled video programming”—created under the protections of the Copyright Act and deliver it to third parties who are not in privity with the copyright owners, but who may still exploit the content for profit.

“Under the proposed rule, this would be accomplished without compensation to the creators or licensees of the copyrighted programming, and without requiring the third party to adhere to agreed-upon licence terms,” Pallante added.

The FCC approved a Notice of Proposed Rulemaking (NPRM) on the proposals in February.

An NPRM is not a final vote and begins a public comment period before a final vote is held.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Copyright
Warner Bros targets Reddit links in copyright row
1 August 2016   Warner Bros has accused social news networking site Reddit of infringing copyright via a forum dedicated to helping internet users access pirated movies and TV programmes.
Copyright
US Navy sued for $596m in copyright claim
20 July 2016   A German software company is suing the US Navy for copyright infringement in a complaint centring on virtual reality software.
Copyright
FCC set-top box proposals attract more criticism
18 August 2016   The Small Business & Entrepreneurship Council has expressed “great concern” over the Federal Communications Commission’s proposal regarding set-top boxes.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

INTA pushes 2026 Dubai Annual Meeting back three years
Microsoft sued by supercomputer ‘creator’ over AI architecture
Fintech firm sues Samsung over contactless payment tech
Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
Virgin Galactic moves $46m countersuit in Boeing ‘mothership’ dispute
Sticking cheese to pizza with glue: What Reddit's data deal tells us about AI and copyright