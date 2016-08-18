Subscribe
oksana2010-shutterstock-com-set-top-box-
18 August 2016Copyright

FCC set-top box proposals attract more criticism

The Small Business & Entrepreneurship Council (SBE Council) has expressed “great concern” over the Federal Communications Commission’s (FCC) proposal regarding set-top boxes.

On Tuesday, August 16, Karen Kerrigan, CEO of the SBE Council, which works to advance initiatives to improve the environment for start-up businesses, wrote to the FCC to say it was “baffled” by the proposal.

In February this year, the FCC said it had accepted a proposal to “unlock the box” in a bid to pave the way for other solutions to compete with set-top boxes.

The proposal would see customers able to choose devices and apps on which to watch television rather than being forced to use individual cable companies’ boxes.

Currently TV customers in the US have to pay a subscription to choose a set-top box provided for by a cable or broadcasting company.

In the letter to Marlene Dortch, secretary to the FCC, Kerrigan said: “Quite frankly, the SBE Council does not understand what problem the FCC is trying to fix, because there is none.”

The letter added that the independent programming community depends upon licensing agreements which in turn create certainty for content development and growth.

“The FCC’s set-top box scheme will undermine these agreements and allow companies, like a Google for exam ple, to profit off of the hard work of the programming community,” the letter added.

Earlier this month, WIPR reported that the US Copyright Office had backed a group of cable television companies in their fight against the proposals.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Copyright
US Copyright Office wades into set-top box row
5 August 2016   The US Copyright Office has backed a group of cable television companies in their fight against proposals to free up the set-top box market.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
Microsoft sued by supercomputer ‘creator’ over AI architecture
Fintech firm sues Samsung over contactless payment tech
Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
Virgin Galactic moves $46m countersuit in Boeing ‘mothership’ dispute
Sticking cheese to pizza with glue: What Reddit's data deal tells us about AI and copyright