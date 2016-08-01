Subscribe
Warner Bros targets Reddit links in copyright row

Warner Bros has accused social news networking site Reddit of infringing copyright via a forum dedicated to helping internet users access pirated movies and TV programmes.

In a Digital Millennium Copyright Act takedown request, the movie studio targeted a site called BestOfStreamingVideo.

The website is known as a ‘subreddit’, part of the wider Reddit website that is dedicated to a particular topic. This particular subreddit has more than 45,000 readers.

In the takedown notice, sent on July 26, Warner Bros said the subreddit infringes the copyright of movies including “Interstellar” and the “Harry Potter” series of films.

The notice was sent directly to Google, which was asked to remove the page from its search results.

Google, however, according to file-sharing news website  TorrentFreak (TF), decided not to comply with the request.

The subreddit’s moderator, who goes by the name of ‘xosfear’, told TF that it simply “offers a platform for users to share links, and that they don’t control what’s added”.

Instead of sending takedown requests, the moderator said Warner Bros would be better off focusing its efforts on building a platform where film fans can watch all of its movies for a fair price.

