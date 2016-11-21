Subscribe
welcomia-shutterstock-com-camera-
21 November 2016Copyright

US artist targeted in copyright claim

Artist Richard Prince has been named in a copyright infringement claim by a fine art photographer.

Fine art photographer Eric McNatt filed the claim (pdf) against Richard Prince, art gallery Blum & Poe and art marketplace Ocula, at the US District Court for the Southern District of New York, on November 16.

In the suit, McNatt claimed that Prince had infringed the copyright of his photograph, called “Kim Gordon 1”.

The photograph is a black and white portrait of the lead singer of alternative rock band Sonic Youth, Kim Gordon, at her home in Massachusetts.

McNatt’s photograph was published in September 2014 in fashion magazine Paper’s thirtieth anniversary edition.

The photograph also featured on the magazine’s Instagram account and was licensed by McNatt to the magazine.

McNatt has also published the photograph on his website, in order to “solicit” business opportunities.

Prince, according to the suit, “created and displayed” the infringing photograph on his Instagram account in September 2014.

The post “consisted of an exact reproduction of the copyrighted photograph, the only modification being minor cropping of the bottom and top portions”, said the suit.

The suit argued that Prince is an “’appropriation artist’ notorious for incorporating the works of others into artworks for which he claims sole authorship”.

It said that the artist “wilfully and knowingly” and without “seeking or receiving permission” from McNatt “copied and reproduced” the photograph.

McNatt claimed that Prince “printed a physical copy” of the photograph and displayed it at Blum & Poe around April or May last year.

The work was displayed as part of an exhibition called “New Portraits”.

Ocula published a copy of the infringing portrait on its website, ocula.com, and offered it for sale.

In January this year, WIPR reported that Prince had been named in a copyright infringement lawsuit by photographer Donald Graham, who said that Prince had used one of his photos called Rastafarian Smoking a Joint”, which was used in one of his exhibitions last year.

McNatt is asking for declaratory relief, permanent injunctive relief, statutory damages and attorneys’ fees.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Copyright
Artist hit with copyright complaint over ‘Rastafarian’ image
6 January 2016   Artist Richard Prince, who once claimed “copyright has never interested me”, has been hit with a lawsuit from another artist over the unauthorised use of the “Rastafarian Smoking a Joint” photograph used in one of his exhibitions last year.


Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024

Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024
Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Patents
‘It’s all about personality’: Co-counsel for Netlist on their ‘high-wire act’
6 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024

More articles

Virgin Galactic can use contested trade secrets to develop ‘mothership’
Appeals court vacates $10m shrimp trade secrets case as stand-in judge 'lacked authority'
Big tech and banks named in authentication technology suit
The Generative AI Copyright Disclosure Act: Congress grapples with transparency
Tesla’s $1bn secrets suit exposes potholes for electric vehicle makers
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
Supreme Court rules ‘Trump Too Small’ trademark violates Lanham Act
Oura tells Texas court not to stay smart ring lawsuit pending ITC investigation