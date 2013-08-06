Subscribe
9314669123-71834ccc13-z
The Sino-US partnership resulted in the seizure of thousands of counterfeit goods. (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza) / flickr.com
7 August 2013Copyright

US and China join forces on IP enforcement operation

Border enforcement agencies in the US and China have teamed up for the first time, seizing hundreds of thousands of counterfeit products.

The US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) hailed the month-long collaboration with the General Administration of Customs, China (GACC) and revealed more than 200,000 products had been seized.

Counterfeit products featuring popular trademarks such as Apple, Samsung, Sony, Beats by Dr.Dre and Blackberry were all included.

“The theft of IP is a global problem and cross-border efforts are needed to fight it,” explained CBP acting commissioner, Thomas Winkowski.

“CBP looks forward to a continued partnership with the GACC in confronting this critical trade issue.”

Zou Zhiwu, vice minister of the GACC, added: “The success of this joint operation fully proves that earnest and effective cooperation across the border is needed to curb the movement of counterfeit products.”

The operation, which finished on July 31, also resulted in the arrest of a US citizen who repeatedly imported counterfeit Beats by Dr. Dre headphones, which he then sold on online advertisement and shopping website Craigslist.

Edward Chatterton, partner at DLA Piper LLP, in Hong Kong, welcomed the cooperation between the countries as “obviously good news”.

However, he added that while the size of the seizure was impressive, it represented merely “a drop in the ocean” of counterfeits flowing from China around the world.

“It is interesting to note that the one arrest relating to the whole operation was of an end seller in the US who had been selling products through Craigslist. There was no mention of the masterminds behind the manufacture of the counterfeits, almost all of whom come from China,” he said.

The operation fulfilled a commitment between the agencies to cooperatively produce IP enforcement results by the time of the latest Strategic & Economic Dialogue (SED) between the two countries, which took place last week in Washington, DC.

At the meeting, both the CBP and GACC committed to further cooperation and additional operations.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk




Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024

Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024
Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Patents
‘It’s all about personality’: Co-counsel for Netlist on their ‘high-wire act’
6 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024

More articles

Post-Brexit issues at heart of EUIPO ‘Basmati’ dispute
Virgin Galactic can use contested trade secrets to develop ‘mothership’
Appeals court vacates $10m shrimp trade secrets case as stand-in judge 'lacked authority'
Big tech and banks named in authentication technology suit
The Generative AI Copyright Disclosure Act: Congress grapples with transparency
Tesla’s $1bn secrets suit exposes potholes for electric vehicle makers
INTA: NFTs should be protected as ‘goods’ in Bored Ape case
Trademark protection in Ethiopia: A practical guide