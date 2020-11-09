Subscribe
shutterstock_1400735234_dmitrij_plehanov
9 November 2020CopyrightSarah Morgan

US and Brazil partner to shut down piracy sites

US and Brazilian law enforcement have united as part of ‘Operation 404’ to take down websites allegedly offering thousands of pirated TV shows and films.

The operation, which was led by Brazilian authorities, has already taken down three websites, according to the US Department of Justice (DoJ).

Each of the three domains—megatorrentshd.biz, comandotorrentshd.tv, and bludv.tv—offered “free access to copyrighted content to website visitors all over the world, including released and pre-release feature-length movies and television shows” and were based in the US.

Seizure warrants were executed against the three domain names and the domains are now in the custody of the Brazilian federal government.

Acting assistant attorney general Brian Rabbitt of the DoJ’s criminal division said: “By seizing these domain names, law enforcement has disrupted the unlawful reproduction and distribution of thousands of pirated television shows and movies, while also cutting off the profits to unlawful actors willing to exploit the hard work of others for their own personal gain.”

Operation 404 was coordinated with Brazil’s Secretariat of Integrated Operations at Brazil’s Ministry of Justice and Public Security. Phase 1 of the operation began in November last year, resulting in the blocking or suspension of 210 websites.

This time around, the operation has resulted in 25 search and seizure warrants in ten states in Brazil. More than 250 sites and 65 applications have been blocked or suspended.

Brazil is also working with the UK Intellectual Property Office and the City of London Police’s Intellectual Property Crime Unit.

In August this year, US authorities and their counterparts in 18 countries across the globe took down the ‘Sparks Group’, allegedly one of the biggest online piracy networks in the world.

With Europol and Eurojust support, dozens of servers were taken down in North America, Europe and Asia and several of the main suspects were arrested.

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories sent like this straight to your inbox

Today’s top stories

Italy jurisdiction report: A new route to protection

Alphabet secures video-streaming patent win

Rice wars: the dispute over Basmati GI

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Copyright
No COVID-19 spike in digital piracy, UKIPO report reveals
5 August 2020   Levels of illegal piracy have remained largely consistent in the UK during the COVID-19 lockdown, despite an increase in the consumption of digital content, new research has shown.
Copyright
Europol and 19 countries dismantle international piracy group
27 August 2020   The ‘Sparks Group’, allegedly one of the biggest online piracy networks in the world, has been taken down in a coordinated action between US authorities and their counterparts in 18 countries around the world, with Europol and Eurojust support.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Microsoft sued by supercomputer ‘creator’ over AI architecture
Fintech firm sues Samsung over contactless payment tech
Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
Virgin Galactic moves $46m countersuit in Boeing ‘mothership’ dispute
Sticking cheese to pizza with glue: What Reddit's data deal tells us about AI and copyright
Motorola sued over wireless power transfer tech in smartphones