UKIPO asks questions about illegal IPTV streaming devices

The UK Intellectual Property Office (IPO) has asked whether there is any need for legislative changes to deal with illicit internet protocol television (IPTV) streaming devices.

Over the past year, WIPR has reported that law enforcement officials have arrested people who sold illegal IPTV devices to unsuspecting customers.

In December last year, Terry O’Reilly was jailed for four years for supplying such devices. A second supplier was handed a two-year suspended sentence.

IPTV devices can be used to illegally stream sports, film and TV.

Yesterday, February 23, the IPO called for views on whether there is any need for legislative changes to deal with the sale of illicit IPTV streaming devices.

The IPO said that “illegal content appears to have increased in recent months” and while there is a range of legislation that applies to the sale and use of the devices, “broadcasters and content owners have expressed concerns”.

According to the IPO, broadcasters and content owners believe that the legal framework does not provide the right tools to tackle the growing threat.

As a result of these concerns, the government is “keen to understand” where further action might be taken to address the problem.

The IPO is seeking views from those with knowledge and experience in dealing with IPTV boxes.

Responses are due by April 7.

