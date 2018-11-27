Subscribe
istock-910186140filo
27 November 2018Copyright

UKIPO and creative industries unite in blockchain initiative

The UK Intellectual Property Office (IPO) has united with audio-visual and image organisations and blockchain rights company Jaak to investigate the potential use of blockchain technology.

Under the partnership, which was announced today, November 27, the working group will explore how blockchain can improve the availability of public domain works, such as copyright works where protection has expired or works offered to the public to use for free.

With a focus on the UK’s film and image industries, collaborators include the British Film Institute, the Design and Artists Copyright Society, the British Association of Picture Libraries and Agencies, and the Federation of Commercial Audiovisual Libraries.

“Often it can be very difficult to locate high-quality sources of these materials, [so] offering simpler ways of searching for works will encourage their wider use in creative and artistic innovation,” said the press release.

The working group will explore solutions that overcome barriers to access and improve the availability of public domain works.

Initial discussions are likely to focus on the process behind classifying and cataloguing works, particularly those where the copyright term has expired. This will include collaborating on a standard dataset, stored on a public network via Jaak’s Kord technology.

Jaak uses Kord, an open protocol on the Ethereum blockchain, to allow participants including libraries, creators, labels, publishers, and performing rights organisations to record and track IP data.

The group will also look into similar opportunities for film and image orphan works (where the rights owner is unknown or uncontactable).

In addition to classifying and cataloguing, the group will explore a verification system which could expedite the search process for licensees. This supports the current orphan works licensing scheme that the IPO manages.

David Humphries, head of research at the IPO, said: “It is important for the UK government to better understand how new technological solutions, such as blockchain, impact on the IP framework.”

Dan Fowler, strategy and research at Jaak, added: “This project marks an important step as we look to take the technology that we have built with the music industry and apply it to wider use cases.”

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories like this sent straight to your inbox.

Today’s top stories

PIPCU issues tips to avoid fake electrical goods

NBA player ‘Scary Terry’ hit with ‘Scream’ mask IP suit

EU court pulls plug on ‘H20+’ trademark

Leicester City victorious in TM opposition against football minnows

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

article
IBM and Seagate explore blockchain in anti-counterfeiting project
14 November 2018   Technology company IBM is exploring how blockchain technologies can generate “electronic fingerprints” which can be used to reduce the counterfeiting of hard drives.
Trademarks
CITMA 2019: Blockchain could be the future of protecting fashion, lawyer says
14 March 2019   Blockchain could be the future of protecting trademarks in the fashion industry, says Rosie Burbidge, an IP Partner at gunnercooke in London.
Trademarks
UKIPO begins ‘single system’ digital overhaul of services
22 April 2021   The UK Intellectual Property Office has launched a five-year transformation programme to overhaul its IP services, systems and processes to make the most of modern digital technology.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Fintech firm sues Samsung over contactless payment tech
USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
Sticking cheese to pizza with glue: What Reddit's data deal tells us about AI and copyright
Why personality protections from AI will require a sea-change in the UK
A practical guide to protective letters in Spain
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
BBC sues over fake Bluey goods sold on Amazon, Walmart, Etsy
The future of IP in an AI-powered world