Subscribe
copyright-chinauk
27 August 2015Copyright

UK seeks to cement copyright relations with China

The UK government is seeking to build stronger ties with China to help protect copyright in both jurisdictions.

A UK delegation will head to China for an event called Copyright Week, a series of workshops held between August 31 and September 4 to discuss some of the most pressing copyright issues in both countries.

Officials will meet the National Copyright Administration of China, a Chinese government agency, at events held in Beijing, Hangzhou and Shanghai.

According to the UK Intellectual Property Office, China is a “key trading partner for the UK and a market of enormous potential for the creative industries”.

Businesses and interested parties are welcome to attend the events and will be able to communicate their concerns about copyright protection with officials from both the UK and China.

Baroness Neville-Rolfe, UK IP minister, said: “Our world class film, music and games industries enjoy huge success in China. This week of activity will allow UK businesses to meet Chinese officials, to advance reforms and renew the momentum for the strengthening of Chinese copyright law.”

Richard Mollet, chief executive of  UK-based The Publishers Association, said he supported Copyright Week. He said: “UK-China Copyright week is an excellent opportunity to reinforce our mutual understanding of the importance of intellectual property while also strengthening economic and cultural relations between the UK and China.

“Copyright underpins success in publishing and all other creative industries,” he added.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk




Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024

Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024
Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Patents
‘It’s all about personality’: Co-counsel for Netlist on their ‘high-wire act’
6 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024

More articles

The Generative AI Copyright Disclosure Act: Congress grapples with transparency
China sets new damages record in EV trade secrets case
Sticking cheese to pizza with glue: What Reddit's data deal tells us about AI and copyright
Is the US clampdown on bad faith TMs creating collateral damage?
Why personality protections from AI will require a sea-change in the UK
Xiaomi faces global FRAND litigation in France and India
A practical guide to protective letters in Spain
Lord Chris Holmes: ‘It’s high time to legislate AI’