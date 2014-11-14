Subscribe
shutterstock-149878049-web
chrisdorney / Shutterstock.com
14 November 2014Copyright

UK police target far-right group over use of royal symbol

An investigation has been launched by UK police into the alleged misuse of a royal symbol by far-right political group Britain First, according to the Independent newspaper.

The investigation concerns the group’s use of an image similar to the St. Edward’s Crown on jumpers, t-shirts and hats.

Under section 12 of the Trade Descriptions Act, it is illegal for any individual or group to give “false indication, direct or indirect” that the products are approved by members of the Royal Family.

According to the report, the Cabinet Office had notified the group about its unauthorised use of the image and asked it to remove the symbol from its website and merchandise. However, the group has so far not responded to the request.

The logo features a crown similar to the St. Edward’s Crown on top of a lion and the British flag. Accompanying the image are the words ‘Britain First’ and ‘Taking our country back’ in capital letters.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk




Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Sticking cheese to pizza with glue: What Reddit's data deal tells us about AI and copyright
Why personality protections from AI will require a sea-change in the UK
A practical guide to protective letters in Spain
Lord Chris Holmes: ‘It’s high time to legislate AI’
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
BBC sues over fake Bluey goods sold on Amazon, Walmart, Etsy
The future of IP in an AI-powered world
A record-breaking year for IP filings in India