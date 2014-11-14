UK police target far-right group over use of royal symbol

An investigation has been launched by UK police into the alleged misuse of a royal symbol by far-right political group Britain First, according to the Independent newspaper.

The investigation concerns the group’s use of an image similar to the St. Edward’s Crown on jumpers, t-shirts and hats.

Under section 12 of the Trade Descriptions Act, it is illegal for any individual or group to give “false indication, direct or indirect” that the products are approved by members of the Royal Family.

According to the report, the Cabinet Office had notified the group about its unauthorised use of the image and asked it to remove the symbol from its website and merchandise. However, the group has so far not responded to the request.

The logo features a crown similar to the St. Edward’s Crown on top of a lion and the British flag. Accompanying the image are the words ‘Britain First’ and ‘Taking our country back’ in capital letters.