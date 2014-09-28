Subscribe
UK parody exceptions to enter into force

Changes to UK copyright law which will enable the use of copyright works for parody are set to come into force.

Under the new law, a “limited use” of copyright material will be allowed without the permission of the copyright holder, provided it is fair and proportionate, according to the government.

The changes, which will be introduced on October 1, are part of a wider shake-up of copyright law and will also allow personal copying for private use.

Baroness Lucy Neville-Rolfe, minister for intellectual property, said the changes would bring the UK’s IP laws into the 21st century.

“They will mean that the UK IP regime will now be responsive to the modern business environment and more flexible for consumers,” she added.

Also being implemented on October 1 is the UK Intellectual Property Act 2014.

The act, which was granted royal assent earlier this year, contains a provision making it a criminal offence for the intentional copying of a registered design.

In June, several other exceptions also came into force, including allowing disability groups or their representatives to make copies of materials in different formats, allowing libraries to scan material for digital collections, and enabling public administrators, including local councils, to publish material online.

The changes are designed to bring UK copyright law up to date in the digital age and stem from the Hargreaves Review of Intellectual Property and Growth, a 2011 independent review of the entire UK IP system.

