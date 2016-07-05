UK internet users turning to legal content, report shows

There has been a rise in the number of people using legitimate services to access online content, a report has shown.

According to the “ Online Copyright Infringement Tracker”, a study commissioned by the UK Intellectual Property Office, 45% of surveyed internet users were exclusively using legal content.

In the report, 5,000 UK residents aged 12 and above were surveyed to examine their behaviour online.

The latest study, published today, July 5, is the sixth of its kind and assessed behaviour from March to May this year. The fifth edition studied behaviour over the same period last year.

In last year’s study, 39% of respondents said they exclusively used legal content.

In addition, this year’s study found that 52% of those surveyed said they use legal streaming services.

But the study also estimated that more than 78 million music tracks were accessed illegally online in the past three months, with TV shows and films illegally accessed more than 50 million times.

Furthermore, one in 20 internet users said they were exclusively consuming illegal content.

Eddy Leviten, director general of the Alliance for Intellectual Property, a UK-based organisation that represents IP trade associations, said: “It is encouraging to see that more UK consumers are choosing legitimate content sources, thereby supporting creators and creative businesses.

“However, illegal content is still finding an outlet in UK homes and that’s why we need better collaboration to drive down availability and access to pirate websites. Government has a crucial role to play if the UK’s creative industries are to continue to grow.”