Subscribe
shutterstock-147151295-web
Photo: landmarkmedia / Shutterstock.com
21 May 2014Copyright

UK Home Secretary to visit IP police unit

A senior UK politician has pledged to visit a temporary police unit dedicated to tackling IP crime following calls to make its funding permanent.

Theresa May, the UK’s Home Secretary, has agreed to visit the Police IP Crime Unit (PIPCU).

The unit, which has already secured several arrests for IP-related crime, was set up last year and will be supported by the UK IP Office until September 2015 but there are increasing calls to make it a permanent fixture.

May was invited to visit by Mike Weatherley, a Conservative MP and IP adviser to Prime Minister David Cameron.

Last month, WIPR  reported that Weatherley had written to both Cameron and May to praise the “excellent work” of PIPCU, which is based at the City of London Police, and invited the pair to visit the unit.

In the letter, Weatherley said he “appreciated” that its future was not permanent but that would like to “put on record” his support for committing future funding.

On May’s visit, Weatherley said: “I have been very impressed with the work of the IP crime unit and am sure that the Home Secretary will recognise just how important a dedicated team tacking IP issues is to our country”.

The Home Office did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Copyright
UK IP adviser calls for a permanent IP police unit
15 April 2014   The UK Prime Minister’s specialist IP advisor has called for a temporary police unit dedicated to fighting IP crime to be made permanent.


Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024

Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024
Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Patents
‘It’s all about personality’: Co-counsel for Netlist on their ‘high-wire act’
6 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024

More articles

Post-Brexit issues at heart of EUIPO ‘Basmati’ dispute
The Generative AI Copyright Disclosure Act: Congress grapples with transparency
INTA: NFTs should be protected as ‘goods’ in Bored Ape case
Trademark protection in Ethiopia: A practical guide
TikTok fails Singapore’s recognition test in ‘Tiki’ dispute
EU trademark round-up: Tour de France, Nike, Google, and Anheuser-Busch
Mind the gap: A false sense of registration in Zambia
How to score an IP win: German lawyers tackle Euro 24 challenges