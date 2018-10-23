UK government to investigate new anti-piracy measures

The UK government yesterday announced its plan to explore further measures aimed at clamping down on users and providers of illicit streaming devices (ISDs).

In a bid to counter the problem, the government will consider the evidence for and potential impact of administrative site blocking (as opposed to requiring an English High Court injunction in every case).

The government is also planning to identify the mechanisms through which administrative site blocking could be introduced and undertake research into consumer attitudes towards ISDs.

Sam Gyimah, UK minister for Intellectual Property, confirmed that the government will work to identify disruptions that may be applied at other points in the supply chain, for example app developers, and will deliver up to date training to Trading Standards officers.

The government has already delivered a public education campaign in conjunction with Crimestoppers and industry stakeholders to highlight the risks associated with watching content using ISDs.

The news comes on the same day that UK Intellectual Property Office (IPO) released its response to a call for views on illicit streaming.

While the response finds that a number of recent prosecutions show existing laws are working, the government will still push ahead with new measures.

Gyimah added: “Through our modern Industrial Strategy, we are backing our booming creative industries which is why we are taking further steps to tackle this threat and in our recent creative industries sector deal outlined support to create the right conditions for them to continue to thrive.”

TBO has reported on a number of prosecutions involving ISDs—in July this year, the owner of a major pirate streaming service and supplier of ISDs was imprisoned for five years and three months in the UK.

In April, two men who sold ISDs were jailed for four-and-a-half years after being found guilty of conspiracy to defraud the English Premier League.

