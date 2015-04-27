UK election: Green Party to review '14-year' copyright plans

The Green Party of England and Wales has decided to review its copyright policy at its next conference after its proposals for a '14-year' term of protection received criticism from right owners.

Last week it was revealed that the Green Party would aim to introduce a policy of shortening the length of copyright protection to 'life plus 14 years' in the UK if it was elected in the forthcoming general election.

The current term of protection in the UK is 'life plus 70 years'.

But, following criticism from right owners, the party has confirmed today (April 27) that it will review the policy at its next party conference in September.

The decision follows a meeting last week between artists who are concerned about the proposals and Caroline Lucas, the party's prospective parliamentary candidate for the Brighton Pavilion ward.

In a statement on the Green Party’s website, party leader Natalie Bennett said: “Our long-term vision, agreed some years ago, includes a proposed copyright length of 14 years after death, but we want to ensure any detailed proposals are subject to a full consultation.

“We recognise the need to bring copyright law up to date to better reflect the demands of the digital age and to find innovative ways to support struggling artists,” she added.

Shortly after the party’s proposals were revealed many authors took to social networking site Twitter to voice their criticism.

Philip Pullman, author of the "His Dark Materials" series of books, tweeted on Thursday (April 23) that the party’s attitude to copyright was “daft”.

Linda Grant, an author and journalist, tweeted on the same day: “Had I been thinking of voting Green they’d have lost my vote by proposing to reduce copyright to 14 years.”

The UK general election will take place on Thursday May 7.

The Green Party is standing candidates in 574 seats out of the 650 available.