Subscribe
shutterstock_492787432_silvabom
16 December 2019CopyrightRory O'Neill

Two plead guilty to iStreamItAll and Jetflicks piracy charges

US prosecutors are claiming victory after two computer programmers pled guilty late last week to being behind major film and TV streaming sites iStreamItAll and Jetflicks.

WIPR reported in August that the US Department of Justice (DoJ) had pressed charges against a total of eight individuals in connection with the sites.

Darryl Julius Polo, known online as ‘djppimp’, pleaded guilty last Thursday, December 12 to criminal copyright infringement and money laundering charges.

The following day, Luis Angel Villarino pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit copyright infringement.

Polo ran iStreamItAll (ISIA), a Las Vegas-based subscription service which allowed users to download film and TV content.

He boasted to potential subscribers of having a catalogue larger than Netflix, Hulu, Vudu and Amazon Prime. In total, ISIA hosted more than 118,479 different television episodes and 10,980 individual movies.

ISIA gathered its content using automated computer scripts which scoured Torrent sites constantly.

Prosecutors said that Polo had acknowledged earning more than $1 million from his pirate activities.

Villarino admitted that he had worked alongside Polo as a computer engineer at Jetflicks, a separate streaming service focused on TV content.

Both sites were designed for a range of platforms, including smart TVs, video game consoles, set-top boxes, and smartphones.

The pair are due to be sentenced in March, with other defendants set to go on trial in February.

Some of the biggest streaming sites in the world are coming under increasing pressure from authorities and copyright owners.

Last month, the Alliance for Creativity and Entertainment (ACE) secured $50 million in damages and a permanent injunction against live TV streaming site Omniverse.

A collaboration of different government agencies worldwide announced earlier this month that it had seized 1 million infringing domains this year, including pirate TV and film sites.

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories like this sent straight to your inbox.

Today's top stories:

Epic settles with games tester who leaked Fortnite details on Twitter

Vera Lynn blocks TM for her name at UKIPO

Beer brewer accuses competitor of infringing ‘Easy Peasy’ trademark

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Copyright
DoJ charges eight over illegal sites bigger than Netflix, Hulu
28 August 2019   Eight individuals have been charged with conspiring to violate criminal copyright law by running two of the largest illegal streaming services in the US, the country’s Department of Justice has said.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Microsoft sued by supercomputer ‘creator’ over AI architecture
Fintech firm sues Samsung over contactless payment tech
Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
Virgin Galactic moves $46m countersuit in Boeing ‘mothership’ dispute
Sticking cheese to pizza with glue: What Reddit's data deal tells us about AI and copyright
Motorola sued over wireless power transfer tech in smartphones