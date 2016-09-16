Subscribe
16 September 2016Copyright

Time Inc in John Kasich pizza spat with photographer

US publisher Time Inc has been targeted in a copyright infringement lawsuit by a New York-based photo journalist.

Paul Martinka has accused the publisher of the unauthorised reproduction and public display of two photos of former 2016 Republican presidential hopeful John Kasich eating pizza.

The lawsuit, filed on Tuesday, September 13 at the US District Court for the Southern District of New York, claimed that in May Time Inc had run an online article, called “Watch President Obama’s Full Routine at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner”, which “prominently featured” the photos in a video.

Martinka claimed that the video is directly stored on Time’s servers and could be shared via Facebook and Twitter using a link.

Later in May, Martinka licensed the photos to the New York Post for an article entitled “WTF is wrong with John Kasich?”.

Martinka’s name was featured in a credit identifying him as the photographer.

The photos were registered with the US Copyright Office and were given copyright registration number VA 2-008-605.

Martinka is seeking injunctive relief, statutory damages of up to $150,000 per work infringed, and statutory damages of at least $2,500 and up to $25,000 for each instance of false management of copyright information.

