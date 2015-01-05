Subscribe
shutterstock-46039708-web-1
Nicemonkey / Shutterstock.com
5 January 2015Copyright

The Scream painting and James Bond books in public domain

Copyright protected works including books by James Bond creator Ian Fleming and artist Edvard Munch’s The Scream painting have entered into the public domain this year.

As Munch died in 1944, copyright protection for his work will expire under the ‘life plus 70-year’ term of protection, which is in force in jurisdictions including the EU and US.

Copyright owners such as Fleming who died in 1964 will also lose protection in countries with a 'life plus 50-year' copyright rule.

Norway-born Munch painted The Scream in 1893, a work that has gained worldwide recognition. It was the part inspiration for the design of the ‘Scream’ mask used by the serial killer in the Scream horror film franchise.

The work of Russian abstract painter Wassily Kandinsky, famed for his Haystacks series, is also now in the public domain in countries with a ‘life plus 70-year’ term of protection.

The full list of works to fall out of copyright this year is included on the Public Domain Review, a website that features out-of-copyright works.

Works of artists who died in 1964 have become public in countries that have a ‘life plus 50-year’ copyright term, including several African and Asian nations as well as Canada and New Zealand.

Among that list is UK born Fleming, a former journalist who began writing the Bond books in 1952 before dying of a heart attack in 1964. Fleming’s Bond creations, the first of which was published in 1953, include 12 novels and two short story compilations.

Included in the 1944 list is French author Antione de Saint-Exupery, the creator of The Little Prince. But, under French copyright law, Saint-Exupery is treated as a ‘mort pour la France’ (died for France) and is consequently granted an extra 30 years of copyright protection there.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk




Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Microsoft sued by supercomputer ‘creator’ over AI architecture
Fintech firm sues Samsung over contactless payment tech
Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
Virgin Galactic moves $46m countersuit in Boeing ‘mothership’ dispute
Sticking cheese to pizza with glue: What Reddit's data deal tells us about AI and copyright
Motorola sued over wireless power transfer tech in smartphones