Subscribe
shutterstock_1443779921_igorgolovniov
7 December 2020CopyrightSarah Morgan

Syntel urges court to overturn $855m trade secrets verdict

Technology company Syntel has asked a New York judge to undo the $855 million verdict it’s facing over the misappropriation of trade secrets and copyright infringement.

Syntel, in a motion and memorandum filed on Friday, December 4 at the US District Court for the Southern District of New York, argued that the jury’s “liability determinations, and its decision to award this vast amount of damages, are contrary to the law and are not supported by the evidence presented at trial”.

Syntel had filed suit against Cognizant Technology Solutions and its TriZetto Healthcare subsidiary back in 2015, accusing the companies of breach of contract.

But the defendants hit back with counterclaims, alleging trade secret misappropriation and copyright infringement, in addition to breach of contract claims and claiming that the suit was part of Syntel’s “campaign to sabotage Cognizant and TriZetto in order to gain unlawful competitive advantages”.

In late October, a New York jury hit Syntel with the verdict, which found that the technology company had misappropriated more than 100 trade secrets related to insurance administrative software from competitor Cognizant and TriZetto.

The jury also found that Syntel had infringed copyright-protected software related to an insurance administrative platform owned by Cognizant.

TriZetto and Cognizant were awarded $284.8 million in damages and $569.7 million in punitive damages, according to the verdict.

Now, Syntel—which has since been acquired by Atos—has asked the court to overturn the verdict, claiming that the damages are “not proportional to any alleged bad acts by Syntel, and go far beyond the constitutional limits of what is permitted to punish Syntel or deter future behaviour”.

Syntel also alleged that all of TriZetto’s trade secret and copyright infringement claims are barred by waiver and laches, as TriZetto had irrevocably waived its claims as a result of an amended master services agreement (MSA) signed in 2012.

According to Syntel, a 2010 MSA prevented Syntel from competing with TriZetto and from using TriZetto’s confidential information to compete, but this was subsequently amended at TriZetto’s request and “in exchange for tens of millions of dollars in reduced commitments to Syntel, TriZetto affirmatively and expressly removed all restrictions on Syntel’s right to compete”.

Syntel further argued that no reasonable jury could have found for TriZetto on its trade secret claims, because the company had failed to identify any of its 104 alleged trade secrets with the specificity required under both the Defend Trade Secrets Act and New York law.

It added: “At most, the record supports an award of $8.5M in punitive damages, equal to the actual harm to TriZetto, in the form of its lost profits, as to which any quantification was offered at trial.”

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories sent like this straight to your inbox

Today’s top stories

Global patent filings fall on weakened demand from China

RIAA record labels in landmark win over Spinrilla

The evolution of SEP jurisprudence

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Patents
Medtech company claims Apple Watch uses stolen trade secrets
14 January 2020   Masimo, a company specialising in medical technology products, is suing Apple for allegedly stealing trade secrets and infringing multiple patents related to the Apple Watch.
Patents
Battery ban and trade secrets: key takeaways
26 October 2020   The English Court of Appeal has applied UK trade secret regulations to uphold an interim injunction for the first time, blocking the importation of battery components that infringe trade secrets. Oliver Laing of Potter Clarkson reports.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

INTA pushes 2026 Dubai Annual Meeting back three years
Microsoft sued by supercomputer ‘creator’ over AI architecture
Fintech firm sues Samsung over contactless payment tech
Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
Virgin Galactic moves $46m countersuit in Boeing ‘mothership’ dispute
‘It’s all about personality’: Co-counsel for Netlist on their ‘high-wire act’