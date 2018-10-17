Subscribe
istock-471309251-1--1
17 October 2018Copyright

Sony to use blockchain in e-book IP management

Sony is using blockchain technology to develop a rights management system for digital written works such as e-books, the company announced on Monday.

Advances in the way that digital content is created and shared allow “anyone” to broadcast content, according to Sony.

The Japanese company claimed that a more efficient way to manage the ownership of copyright-protected written works is necessary.

Sony said that its new system is “specialised” to manage the rights-related information of written works.

For example, it will have features that show the date and time when electronic data was created, while the secure nature of blockchain means that this information will be difficult to falsify.

“Blockchains create networks where programs and information are difficult to destroy or falsify, and are well-adapted for the free transfer of data and rights,” Sony said.

Blockchain networks are currently used to transfer cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin.

Sony said that using blockchain to record the rights-related information of written works will allow users to verify when data was created, and by whom, as well as allowing users to verify the rights-generation of written works.

The system will be able to manage the rights to a variety of content, including e-books, music, and films, according to Sony.

In particular, Sony’s education arm hopes to use the new system to manage educational materials.

The new blockchain-based system will be based on the Japanese company’s existing system for authenticating, sharing, and managing data rights.

Sony has not yet revealed how or when it plans to implement the blockchain-based digital rights management system.

Blockchain is having an increasing impact on internet-related businesses and IP.

Just last week, Chinese e-commerce platform Alibaba filed a blockchain patent which would allow third parties to identify where illegal activities have taken place.

And earlier this year, a Chinese court ruled that evidence authenticated by blockchain can be accepted in internet copyright disputes.

Want brand protection that counts toward your bottom line? Join WIPR on October 17th for a complimentary webinar.  Find out more here.

Today's top stories

EU court extinguishes ‘iGrill’ TM appeal

Judge dismisses royalties request over ‘Back to the Future’ car

USITC launches investigation into Apple and HTC

Cozen O’Connor hires first-chair patent litigator in Washington, DC

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Patents
Alibaba files blockchain patent to target illegal activities
8 October 2018   Chinese e-commerce platform Alibaba has applied to obtain a patent for a blockchain solution that allows for third-party intervention where illegal activities have taken place.
Copyright
UKIPO and creative industries unite in blockchain initiative
27 November 2018   The UK Intellectual Property Office has united with audio-visual and image organisations and blockchain rights company Jaak to investigate the potential use of blockchain technology.
Copyright
Chinese court to accept blockchain evidence from online writers
11 December 2018   A court in China will begin accepting blockchain records from writers seeking to prove that they have copyright protection for their online material.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Sticking cheese to pizza with glue: What Reddit's data deal tells us about AI and copyright
Why personality protections from AI will require a sea-change in the UK
A practical guide to protective letters in Spain
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
BBC sues over fake Bluey goods sold on Amazon, Walmart, Etsy
The future of IP in an AI-powered world
A record-breaking year for IP filings in India
Spotify underpaid royalties by almost 50%, says music body lawsuit