Singapore requests feedback on new copyright regime

Singapore’s Ministry of Law and the Intellectual Property Office of Singapore (IPOS) have launched a public consultation seeking feedback on proposed changes to the country’s copyright regime.

The request for feedback, published today, August 23, stems from Singapore’s bid to keep pace with technological developments in the in dustry.

The consultation will run for two months, ending on October 24.

Proposed changes to the law include making the use of orphan works available to all, subject to certain conditions, and allowing creators a right of attribution—enabling them to ask that they are credited as the creator, regardless of whether they still own the copyright.

Indranee Rajah, senior minister of state for law & finance, said: “This is a wide ranging review which aims to help creators gain more recognition and practical protection for their works, while providing users with reasonable and easier access to those works.

“We would particularly like to see individuals and small businesses come forward and provide their views in this public consultation.”