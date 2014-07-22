Subscribe
23 July 2014

Shoosmiths appoints new member to its IP team

UK-based law firm Shoosmiths has announced the appointment of IP solicitor Olly Leyden.

Leyden worked previously as part of the in-house legal team at news and entertainment company NBCUniversal. He worked on licensing deals for film and TV programmes such as Peppa Pig, Good Vibrations and The Class of ’92.

He joins an expanding IP department at Shoosmiths, which recently announced the appointments of Laura Harper and Carol Isherwood to the team.

He said: “IP is an excellent sector in which to work, with booming tech and creative sectors, often export-led. Coming into a growing, national team within a firm with the reputation of Shoosmiths is a great opportunity to contribute to the team’s leading success.”

Gary Assim, head of Shoosmiths’ national IP team, said: “Our commitment to service delivery really separates us from the competition. Just like Olly, the majority of our lawyers have worked in-house, meaning they are acutely aware of the demand to deliver meaningful business solutions in context, rather than just pure legal advice.”

