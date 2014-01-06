Subscribe
sherlock-1
6 January 2014Copyright

Sherlock Holmes copyright dispute resolved

The organisation which manages copyright protection for the Sherlock Holmes stories has been told authors may be able to use the character in future works without permission.

The US ruling means that, despite copyright only expiring on some of the stories, authors can depict the fictional detective without paying license fees or getting permission from the Conan Doyle Estate.

Sherlock Holmes was first created by Scottish scientist and author Sir Arthur Conan Doyle in the late 1800’s.

The majority of his work is already in the public domain in the US having been published prior to 1923. However, 10 of his short stories, published after 1923, remain under copyright protection.

The dispute relates to a case at the US District Court for the Northern District of Illinois.

It was first heard in February last year when US author Leslie Klinger attempted to publish an anthology called In the Company of Sherlock Holmes.

However, when publishing house Pegasus was contacted by the Doyle Estate to sign a licensing agreement, it refused and said it wanted a court to determine whether it could portray the character.

In its arguments, the estate argued that copyright protection for 10 short stories were not due to expire until 2022 and that the character should remain under complete copyright protection.

It also argued that as the later stories contained significant character developments for Holmes and his partner Dr Watson, it should protect the characters as a whole including their depiction in older works.

In a judgement published on December 23, Judge Ruben Castillo agreed that Doyle had continued to develop the characters and that they should stay protected until the remaining copyright runs out at the end of 2022.

However, Castillo said there were character elements, such as Holmes’s name and address, which were made available in earlier works and therefore not protected under copyright.

According to Jonathan Reichman, partner at Kenyon and Kenyon LLP in New York, the result was to be expected given US copyright rules.

“The rules surrounding works published before 1923 is very clear under US copyright law in that it will fall within the public domain,” said Reichman, adding that anything published after that date had the potential to be protected.

“The estate came up with what was a clever argument by saying that the characters were still evolving after the cut off period,” said Reichman.

“It’s a clever argument but it’s not a winning argument. The main basis of the characters were fully formed by the end of the pre 1923 stories and certainly contained enough elements for a new author to draw on.”

In a statement, Benjamin Allison, counsel for the Doyle Estate said there remained unanswered questions and that it was looking into an appeal.

“The estate hopes to appeal the decision so that Sherlock Holmes and many other significant characters created over a series of novels or stories receive protection for the full copyright term,” Allison said.

However, Allison added: “Even under the current ruling … all development of the Holmes and Watson characters by Sir Arthur in ten post-1922 stories remain fully protected by copyright. These ten stories—set at a variety of earlier points in the two men's fictional lives—contain significant elements of both characters.”

Klinger told the New York Times that he planned to continue writing his book.

“Sherlock Holmes belongs to the world, and this ruling clearly establishes that,” Klinger said. “People want to celebrate Holmes and Watson, and now they can do that without fear.”

Reichman added that he would expect an appeal from the estate despite it being a “long shot.”

“They [the estate] may feel as though they have nothing to lose – they put in a lot of effort so far so why not go for it.

However, Reichman added it was unlikely to set a precedent for authors failing to get a license to use works.

“I think it is fairly unusual to have a character portrayed across stories that straddled the 1923 line so it’s unlikely this issue will be presented again.”

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Copyright
Author seeks Sherlock Holmes copyright removal
19 February 2013   A US author has asked a court to wipe any existing copyright protection over fictional crime detective Sherlock Holmes, 83 years after his creator’s death.
Copyright
Court confirms Sherlock Holmes is in public domain
17 June 2014   A US appeals court has reaffirmed an earlier ruling that the popular Sherlock Holmes stories are in the public domain and his character may be used without permission from right holders.


Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024

Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024
Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Patents
‘It’s all about personality’: Co-counsel for Netlist on their ‘high-wire act’
6 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024

More articles

Virgin Galactic can use contested trade secrets to develop ‘mothership’
Appeals court vacates $10m shrimp trade secrets case as stand-in judge 'lacked authority'
Big tech and banks named in authentication technology suit
The Generative AI Copyright Disclosure Act: Congress grapples with transparency
Tesla’s $1bn secrets suit exposes potholes for electric vehicle makers
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
Supreme Court rules ‘Trump Too Small’ trademark violates Lanham Act
Oura tells Texas court not to stay smart ring lawsuit pending ITC investigation