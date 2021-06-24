Subscribe
shutterstock_460705735_debby_wong
24 June 2021CopyrightAlex Baldwin

Roc-A-Fella stops sale of Jay-Z album NFT

Roc-A-Fella Records has succeeded in getting a temporary restraining order against its co-founder Damon Dash, halting his plan to sell a non-fungible token (NFT) of Jay-Z’s debut album “Reasonable Doubt”.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Copyright
Copyright and NFTs: new wine in old bottles?
24 November 2021   For ‘nyfties’ to cement their phenomenal early success they will require regulation, but this could face strong opposition, says Dinusha Mendis of Bournemouth University.
Trademarks
Lil Yachty sues music NFT startup over likeness
1 February 2022   US rapper Lil Yachty has sued music non-fungible token start-up Opulous for trademark infringement, alleging that the company “maliciously” used his likeness in media materials without his consent to raise capital.
Copyright
Roc-A-Fella Records drops suit over Jay-Z album
27 April 2022   Roc-A-Fella Records has agreed to drop all claims against GoDigital Records over the ownership of rights related to Jay-Z’s debut album “Reasonable Doubt”.


Editor's picks

Patents
Litigation implications of the USPTO’s terminal disclaimer proposal
27 August 2024

Editor's picks

Patents
Litigation implications of the USPTO’s terminal disclaimer proposal
27 August 2024
Copyright
AGA appeal is ‘rare' chance for UK to clarify copyright and design law
23 August 2024
Trade secrets
Virginia court reverses Appian’s record $2bn win in secrets case
31 July 2024
Patents
Western Digital to pay $262m over hard drive infringements
30 July 2024
Standard essential patents
UKIPO launches SEP resource to tackle licensing issues
23 July 2024
Future of IP
UK’s new minister for IP has 'enhanced' AI portfolio
19 July 2024

More articles

Nvidia’s market surge: how a strong patent strategy led to dominance
Apple staves off appeal in $500m patent case
Revlon says staff 'stole' trade secrets for Britney Spears perfume deal
High-tech expert joins White & Case in US expansion plan
IP Week Singapore brings the business of intangible assets into focus
Litigation implications of the USPTO’s terminal disclaimer proposal
WIPO: Emerging markets science and tech jump 'fantastic for world'
Ex-Quinn Emanuel litigator joins Debevoise & Plimpton