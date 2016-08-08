Pub fined £74k for infringing Sky's copyright

A UK-based pub worker has been fined more than £70,000 ($85,000) after twice being found to have illegally broadcasted football on Sky Sports without permission.

The fine came despite the fact that Susan French, who was the designated premises supervisor at the New Inn pub in Birmingham, had already been warned over illegal broadcasts at a previous court hearing in November last year.

Despite bei ng told she could face a fine if the offence was repeated, French committed a second breach of copyright in July this year.

She was hauled before the UK’s Intellectual Property Enterprise Court where, on July 26, she was found to have infringed Sky’s copyright.

French was ordered to pay £50,000 in damages plus £24,000 for copyright infringement. She was ordered to pay the fine within 28 days.

Alison Dolan, deputy managing director at Sky Business, said: “Orders like this result from some licensees thinking they are above the law. The law is clear—if you choose to televise content illegally then you run the very real risk of being caught and facing substantial penalties or even arrest.”