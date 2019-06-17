Subscribe
shutterstock_428160115_charnsitr
17 June 2019Copyright

Premier League tops rankings for UK copyright suits

The Premier League filed the highest number of copyright-infringement claims at the UK High Court in the year from March 2018 to March 2019, according to new research.

According to a release from London-based law firm Reynolds Porter Chamberlain, released today June 17, the Premier League filed 36 complaints with the court in the year.

Other frequent filers were music bodies, such as the Performing Rights Society, which made 25 claims in the time frame.

The firm said that many of these claims were brought against the owners of pubs, bars and restaurants, who are alleged to have shown football matches or played music without a licence.

It said that at times, the businesses had used internet-based illegal streaming platforms to avoid paying a subscription fee to official providers.

In January this year, three business owners were jailed for providing illegal streaming access to Premier League football matches to over 1,000 pubs, bars and homes in England and Wales.

Paul Joseph, a partner at RPC, said that while football authorities have made a “concerted public effort to let illegal streamers know that they are on their case”, they have also started to work with internet service providers to stop infringers.

“The internet created huge, almost existential, challenges to business models of owners of music, films and other content so it’s not surprising that rights owners and bodies that represent them do all they can to protect their businesses.”

One way in which rights holders are preventing people from viewing content illegally online is through “live blocking orders”.

In July 2017 the Premier League received a High Court order requiring internet service providers to use live blocking to shut down illegal streams of its matches. It has now obtained an extension to the High Court order for the 18/19 season.

Ben Mark, a partner at RPC, adds: “The responsibility of combating illegal streaming is changing hands. The onus increasingly lies with internet providers, who have been ordered to stop streams at their source.”

Mark said: “It could be that the success of the Premier League’s live blocking order opens the floodgates for other rights holders to use the same tactic.”

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories like this sent straight to your inbox.

Today's top stories:

Fed Circuit rules against university in state sovereign immunity appeal

WTO suspends US and China dispute

BBC has rival ‘Davros’ TM revoked

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Copyright
Trio sentenced over £5m Premier League streaming scam
21 March 2019   A group behind “pirate streaming” organisation Dreambox, which illegally broadcast Premier League football, have been sentenced to a total of 17 years in prison for conspiracy to defraud.


Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024

Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024
Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Patents
‘It’s all about personality’: Co-counsel for Netlist on their ‘high-wire act’
6 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024

More articles

The Generative AI Copyright Disclosure Act: Congress grapples with transparency
Sticking cheese to pizza with glue: What Reddit's data deal tells us about AI and copyright
Why personality protections from AI will require a sea-change in the UK
A practical guide to protective letters in Spain
Lord Chris Holmes: ‘It’s high time to legislate AI’
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
BBC sues over fake Bluey goods sold on Amazon, Walmart, Etsy
The future of IP in an AI-powered world