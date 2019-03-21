Subscribe
shutterstock_488340148_charnsitr
21 March 2019Copyright

Trio sentenced over £5m Premier League streaming scam

A group behind “pirate streaming” organisation Dreambox, which illegally broadcast Premier League football, has been sentenced to a total of 17 years in prison for conspiracy to defraud.

The Warwick Crown Court found three individuals guilty of illegally supplying over 1,000 pubs, clubs and homes across England and Wales with access to Premier League matches.

The court yesterday, March 20, imposed separate custodial sentences of seven years and four months; six years and four months; and three years and three months.

According to the Premier League, the trio earned “in excess of £5 million” from the activity, which infringed the copyright of over 20 broadcasters around the world during a ten-year period.

Kevin Plumb, director of legal services at the Premier League, said that the case “provided further evidence that the law will catch up with companies and individuals that defraud rights owners and breach copyright”.

“Using these services is unlawful and fans should be aware that when they do so they enter into agreements with illegal businesses”, the league warned in a press release.

“The Premier League's investment into cutting edge technology, combined with wide-ranging anti-piracy actions such as the one here today and the continuing landmark blocking injunction, means that it has never been more difficult for football piracy to operate in the UK,” it added.

Kieron Sharpe, director general of IP protection body FACT, said that infringing the Premier League’s copyright was not a “grey area” or “a victimless crime”.

“This was a criminal enterprise whose only function was to make money from defrauding the Premier League and the legitimate broadcasters”, he said of Dreambox.

The Premier League has enjoyed considerable success in cracking down on copyright infringement in recent years.

According to the league, it was able to remove its content from streaming website Ronaldo7.net after threatening legal action against the operator.

This January, the Premier League  opened a Singapore office to help with copyright enforcement in the region.

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories like this sent straight to your inbox.

Today's top stories:

Peppa Pig creators win trademark invalidity

Cisco found liable for infringing cybersecurity patent

Fake goods trade rises to €460bn: EUIPO and OECD

Venable adds 9-member media litigation team

Stubbs Alderton & Markiles hires TM head

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Copyright
Premier League opens new Singapore office to target piracy
15 January 2019   The English Premier League has opened its first international office, in Singapore, to fight piracy of its content in the Asia-Pacific region.
Copyright
Premier League tops rankings for UK copyright suits
17 June 2019   The Premier League filed the highest number of copyright-infringement claims at the UK High Court in the year from March 2018 to March 2019, according to new research.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Sticking cheese to pizza with glue: What Reddit's data deal tells us about AI and copyright
Why personality protections from AI will require a sea-change in the UK
A practical guide to protective letters in Spain
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
BBC sues over fake Bluey goods sold on Amazon, Walmart, Etsy
A record-breaking year for IP filings in India
Spotify underpaid royalties by almost 50%, says music body lawsuit
Rapper beats rival as US court finds failure to fully register copyright