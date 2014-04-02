Postman Pat to star in copyright awareness campaign

It’s unlikely that Postman Pat was ever sued for plagiarism or copyright infringement following his trips delivering letters.

But the postman, a regular fixture on UK TV screens for many years, will soon be making his big-screen debut to educate cinema goers about the importance of copyright.

In a trailer, released tomorrow, April 4, the cartoon character will attempt to raise awareness of copyright; backing the creative industry’s campaign to persuade the public to watch films legally.

The trailer, launched by pro-copyright lobby group the Industry Trust for IP Awareness (ITIPA) and entertainment company Lionsgate UK, ties in with the forthcoming release of a feature-length film, due to hit screens next month.

It forms part of Moments Worth Paying For, an ITIPA campaign that tries to get viewers to respect the creative industry and discourages piracy.

During the trailer, Pat and his long-standing feline companion Jess refer viewers to FindAnyFilm.com, a UK government backed film website.

Liz Bales, director general at ITIPA, said the move was an “excellent addition” to the campaign.

“It highlights the industry’s British credentials and the important role for UK consumers to support the industry,” she said.

Launched in 1981, Postman Pat is a stop-motion British cartoon about a postman in the fictional village of Greendale.

Postman Pat: The Movie opens in cinemas nationwide on May 23.