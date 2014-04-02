Subscribe
shutterstock-171783311-web
Photo: catwalker / Shutterstock.com
3 April 2014Copyright

Postman Pat to star in copyright awareness campaign

It’s unlikely that Postman Pat was ever sued for plagiarism or copyright infringement following his trips delivering letters.

But the postman, a regular fixture on UK TV screens for many years, will soon be making his big-screen debut to educate cinema goers about the importance of copyright.

In a trailer, released tomorrow, April 4, the cartoon character will attempt to raise awareness of copyright; backing the creative industry’s campaign to persuade the public to watch films legally.

The trailer, launched by pro-copyright lobby group the Industry Trust for IP Awareness (ITIPA) and entertainment company Lionsgate UK, ties in with the forthcoming release of a feature-length film, due to hit screens next month.

It forms part of Moments Worth Paying For, an ITIPA campaign that tries to get viewers to respect the creative industry and discourages piracy.

During the trailer, Pat and his long-standing feline companion Jess refer viewers to FindAnyFilm.com, a UK government backed film website.

Liz Bales, director general at ITIPA, said the move was an “excellent addition” to the campaign.

“It highlights the industry’s British credentials and the important role for UK consumers to support the industry,” she said.

Launched in 1981, Postman Pat is a stop-motion British cartoon about a postman in the fictional village of Greendale.

Postman Pat: The Movie opens in cinemas nationwide on May 23.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk




Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024

Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024
Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Patents
‘It’s all about personality’: Co-counsel for Netlist on their ‘high-wire act’
6 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024

More articles

The Generative AI Copyright Disclosure Act: Congress grapples with transparency
Sticking cheese to pizza with glue: What Reddit's data deal tells us about AI and copyright
Why personality protections from AI will require a sea-change in the UK
A practical guide to protective letters in Spain
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
BBC sues over fake Bluey goods sold on Amazon, Walmart, Etsy
A record-breaking year for IP filings in India
Spotify underpaid royalties by almost 50%, says music body lawsuit