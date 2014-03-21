Subscribe
shutterstock-130306025-web-1
Photo: Andy Lidstone / Shutterstock.com
21 March 2014Copyright

Political ad blocked for Simpsons reference

A YouTube video referencing cartoon show The Simpsons and which was used in a US political campaign has been blocked on copyright grounds.

The advert was released by incumbent Illinois state governor Pat Quinn in an effort to discredit his political rival Bruce Rauner, a businessman hoping to succeed Quinn at elections later this year.

Newspaper Chicago Sun-Times reported that the advert compared Rauner to the “evil, miserly ‘Mr Burns’ character” in an effort to show both men’s “affinity for bragging about their millions”.

The voice and image of ‘Mr Burns’, a well-known Simpsons character, had appeared in the video.

Within an hour of the advert’s release on Thursday, March 20, the link became inactive and was replaced by a statement saying the video “contains content from Fox, who has blocked it on copyright grounds”, according to the paper.

A Fox spokesman told the Sun-Times that the company does not allow campaigns to use characters, voices or footage from the animated series.

“Fox doesn’t authorise use of Simpsons imagery in any political campaign,” the spokesman said.

According to the paper, Rauner’s campaign mocked the slip-up.

“Looks like Pat Quinn is running his campaign as poorly as he’s running the state,” a Rauner spokesman said.

But Quinn’s campaign responded in a light-hearted manner.

“Looks like Fox took it down,” a spokesman told the Sun-Times. “Rauner must have called ‘Mr Burns’ and complained.”

The paper said it wasn’t the first time Quinn had used the ‘Mr Burns’ character in his political messaging.

In a January email to his supporters, Quinn said Rauner and his three Republican primary opponents at the time “have all the compassion of C. Montgomery Burns” because none supported raising the minimum wage, the paper said.

Quinn, a Democrat, has been in power since 2009. Rauner was picked as the Republican candidate to contest him at elections in November.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk




Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024

Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024
Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Patents
‘It’s all about personality’: Co-counsel for Netlist on their ‘high-wire act’
6 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024

More articles

Virgin Galactic can use contested trade secrets to develop ‘mothership’
Appeals court vacates $10m shrimp trade secrets case as stand-in judge 'lacked authority'
Big tech and banks named in authentication technology suit
The Generative AI Copyright Disclosure Act: Congress grapples with transparency
Tesla’s $1bn secrets suit exposes potholes for electric vehicle makers
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
Supreme Court rules ‘Trump Too Small’ trademark violates Lanham Act
Oura tells Texas court not to stay smart ring lawsuit pending ITC investigation