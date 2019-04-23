Subscribe
shutterstock_731529478_casimiro_pt-1
23 April 2019Copyright

Photographer sues Clorox over cat portraits

Photographer Jill Greenberg is suing advertising agency Dentsu McGarry Bowen and consumer products manufacturer the Clorox Company for copyright infringement after they allegedly misused licensed portraits of cats on glass.

In a lawsuit filed on Tuesday, April 16, Greenberg claimed that the companies’ use of her photographs went beyond the agreed scope of a licensing contract.

Greenberg licensed her photographs of cats on glass to McGarry Bowen and Clorox in October 2017 for the purposes of a marketing campaign for Clorox’s ‘FreshStep’ cat litter.

According to the suit, the contract allowed for use of the photographs for a “one-time project of limited usage and duration”.

The contract also “specifically excludes use of any copyrighted photographs in any video format”, the complaint said.

Clorox and McGarry Bowen allegedly modified the photographs and incorporated them into promotional online videos, as well as featuring the works in pop-up galleries in New York and Los Angeles.

The promotional videos were broadcast on various platforms including social media and the “Ellen” TV programme.

Greenberg also claimed that the photographs were converted into mobile and desktop wallpapers and marketed as “exclusive works of art from our Cats on Glass Gallery”.

The photographer is seeking damages, direct and indirect profits and licensing fees from the defendants.

WIPR has contacted representatives for Greenberg as well as McGarry Bowen and the Clorox Company for comment.

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories like this sent straight to your inbox.

Today's top stories:

Rovi accuses Comcast of infringing six patents

Apple fails to stop Swatch’s ‘one more thing’ TM

Liquid cannabis formulations patent eligible, court rules

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Copyright
Texas court finds university did not take photographer’s copyright
18 June 2019   A Texas court has ruled the University of Houston System, which comprises four constituent universities, did not take a photographer’s private property by using an image he owns on its website.
Copyright
Photographer reaches ‘favourable settlement’ with Clorox over cat portraits
30 August 2019   Photographer Jill Greenberg has reached a “favourable settlement” with household products manufacturer the Clorox Company over its use of her cat portraits in an advertising campaign, according to her lawyers.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Microsoft sued by supercomputer ‘creator’ over AI architecture
Fintech firm sues Samsung over contactless payment tech
Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
Virgin Galactic moves $46m countersuit in Boeing ‘mothership’ dispute
Sticking cheese to pizza with glue: What Reddit's data deal tells us about AI and copyright
Motorola sued over wireless power transfer tech in smartphones