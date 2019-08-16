Photographer sues Alexander Wang over Dua Lipa snap

A New York City-based photographer is suing fashion house Alexander Wang for using his copyright-protected work without a licence.

In a complaint filed at the US District Court for the Southern District of New York on Monday, August 12, Robert Barbera said Alexander Wang had used a photograph he took of UK singer Dua Lipa without compensation.

The photograph, which was registered with the US Copyright Office, was allegedly used on Alexander Wang’s website to promote its clothing.

Additionally, Barbera said it was used on social media, amassing 37,000 likes on Instagram and 165 likes on Facebook.

“Alexander Wang did not licence the photograph for its websites, nor did Alexander Wang have Barbera’s permission or consent to publish the photograph on its websites,” the complaint said.

The photographer asked the court for a declaration that his copyright had been infringed and a reward of $150,000 per infringement.

