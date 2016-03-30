PETA to appeal against ‘monkey selfie’ ruling

The People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) has said it will appeal against a court ruling which said the ‘monkey selfie’ photograph does not belong to the macaque ape who took it.

Earlier this year, WIPR reported that Judge William Orrick of the US District Court for the Northern District of California rejected PETA’s claim and stated that any copyright ownership by animals is a matter for Congress, not the courts.

But in documents filed at the court earlier this month, PETA, through its representative law firm Irell & Manella, announced it intended to appeal against the decision at the US Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit.

In September, PETA sued UK photographer David Slater over what it claimed was the unauthorised use of the ‘monkey selfie’ image in his 2014 book “Wildlife Personalities”.

The disputed photograph is a portrait of a macaque ape taken during a trip to Indonesia in 2011. The photograph was taken by the ape, named Naruto, without intervention from Slater.

PETA said that the rights to the image should belong to Naruto and that all royalties generated from the distribution of the image should be used to benefit Naruto and other apes.

In response, Slater filed a motion to dismiss the case arguing that US law did not give animals the standing to assert copyright ownership.