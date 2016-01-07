Subscribe
denys-kutsevalov-shutterstock-com
7 January 2016Copyright

‘Monkey selfie’ copyright claim rejected

A US court has dismissed a claim filed by the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) in which the organisation claimed that the copyright to the ‘monkey selfie’ photograph should belong to a macaque ape.

Judge William Orrick of the US District Court for the Northern District of California rejected PETA’s claim yesterday, January 6, stating that it is a matter for Congress not the courts.

“While Congress and the president can extend the protection of law to animals as well as humans, there is no indication that they did so in the Copyright Act,” Orrick said, according to an Associated Press report.

In September, PETA sued UK photographer David Slater over what it claimed was the unauthorised use of the ‘Monkey selfie’ image in his 2014 book “Wildlife Personalities”.

The disputed photograph is a portrait of a macaque ape taken during a trip to Indonesia in 2011. The photograph was taken by the ape, named Naruto, without the intervention of Slater.

The image has since been shared by many internet users on social media.

PETA said that the rights to the image should belong to Naruto and that all royalties generated from the distribution of the image should be used to benefit Naruto and other apes.

In response, Slater filed a motion to dismiss the case arguing that US law did not give animals the standing to assert copyright ownership.

Jeff Kerr, senior vice president and general counsel, legal, and corporate affairs, told WIPR that despite the setback, the organisation is "celebrating that legal history was made in our unprecedented argument to a federal court that Naruto, a crested macaque monkey, should be the owner of property, rather than a mere piece of property.

"This case is a vital step on the path toward fundamental rights for non-human animals for their own sake, not in relation to how they can be exploited by humans," he added.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Copyright
PETA to appeal against ‘monkey selfie’ ruling
30 March 2016   The People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals has said it will appeal against a court ruling which said the ‘monkey selfie’ photograph does not belong to the macaque ape who took it.
Copyright
‘Monkey selfie’ case nears conclusion
7 August 2017   The copyright infringement case brought by the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals on behalf of a monkey is nearing its conclusion after a joint motion to stay the appeal was filed.
Copyright
Could a monkey succeed in the UK courts?
13 September 2017   Yesterday, WIPR reported that the ‘monkey selfie’ dispute between a photographer and the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) had reached a settlement. We spoke to UK lawyers to find out whether a case like this would ever succeed in the UK courts.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Microsoft sued by supercomputer ‘creator’ over AI architecture
Fintech firm sues Samsung over contactless payment tech
Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
Virgin Galactic moves $46m countersuit in Boeing ‘mothership’ dispute
Sticking cheese to pizza with glue: What Reddit's data deal tells us about AI and copyright
Motorola sued over wireless power transfer tech in smartphones