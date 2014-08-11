Subscribe
shutterstock-150061091-web
BrooklynScribe / Shutterstock.com
12 August 2014Copyright

Pepsi owner claims ‘no merit’ in billion-dollar Aunt Jemima battle

The owner of soft drink Pepsi and The Quaker Oats Company have claimed there is “no merit” in a $2 billion lawsuit levied against it by the heirs of a woman whose image was used on one of its brands.

In a statement, PepsiCo said that although it could not discuss details of the impending lawsuit it believes there were no grounds for the complaint.

As WIPR reported yesterday (August 11), the dispute started when the heirs of a woman whose image was used on the ‘Aunt Jemima’ brand of pancakes claimed they were due unpaid royalties from PepsiCo and The Quaker Oats Company.

D.W Hunter—the great grandson of Anna Short Harrington, whose image was used on the products’ packaging—claimed his family was due $2 billion, plus further damages to be determined at trial.

Hunter claimed that The Quaker Oats Company, later acquired by PepsiCo, had selected Harrington for the ‘Jemima’ character in 1935 because of her own pancake recipe which they then reproduced as well as “exploiting” her image and recipe for profit.

In 1937, the company registered a trademark for the brand as well as Harrington’s likeness but the family did not discover the registration until last year, the complaint said.

The lawsuit further alleges that Harrington was dissuaded from using a lawyer so that the company would not pay her a percentage of sales from her recipes and image.

Speaking to WIPR days after news of the lawsuit broke a PepsiCo spokesman added: “people associate the Aunt Jemima brand with warmth, hospitality and comfort, and we stand by this heritage as well as the ways in which we do business”.

Harrington died in 1955 but Quaker Oats then sought out her youngest daughter Olivia Hunter in 1989, ultimately using her likeness to update the appearance of ‘Aunt Jemima’, the complaint said.

US-based Pinnacle Foods Group and The Hillshire Brands Company, which sell Aunt Jemima products under license, are also targeted in the lawsuit.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Trademarks
Pepsi’s Gatorlyte launch halted over trademark dispute
2 March 2021   Pepsi has been blocked from rolling out its new Gatorlyte product, after a federal court in Texas found that Mexico-based Laboratorios Pisa had good grounds for proving the beverages company infringed its trademarks.


Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024

Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024
Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Patents
‘It’s all about personality’: Co-counsel for Netlist on their ‘high-wire act’
6 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024

More articles

Post-Brexit issues at heart of EUIPO ‘Basmati’ dispute
Virgin Galactic can use contested trade secrets to develop ‘mothership’
Appeals court vacates $10m shrimp trade secrets case as stand-in judge 'lacked authority'
Big tech and banks named in authentication technology suit
The Generative AI Copyright Disclosure Act: Congress grapples with transparency
Tesla’s $1bn secrets suit exposes potholes for electric vehicle makers
INTA: NFTs should be protected as ‘goods’ in Bored Ape case
Trademark protection in Ethiopia: A practical guide